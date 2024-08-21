RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Joining Team Trump to PREVENT 'Risky' Harris-Walz Presidency

Sometimes, in politics, you make a calculus you don't necessarily like but know is necessary.

RFK Jr.'s Quixotic presidential run has been plagued by strange stories, difficulties getting Secret Service protection (although in hindsight, this may have been a blessing in disguise), and a Democratic Party hellbent on 'defending democracy' by kicking him off the ballot.

This writer never understood that last bit, because RFK Jr. pulled more votes from Trump than from Biden-Harris. Having him on the ballot in a swing state might've helped the Democrats eke out a victory.

But -- as his highness Emperor Napoleon said -- never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.

So with his campaign on the ropes, RFK Jr. and his running mate Nicole Shanahan are considering dropping out and joining forces with MAGA. Why? Because the prospect of a Harris-Walz presidency is that bad.

Nicole Shanahan says RFK Jr. campaign considering joining forces with Trump https://t.co/BJOSXFULTH — Axios (@axios) August 20, 2024

More from Axios:



Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate Nicole Shanahan said in an interview out Tuesday that the campaign is considering dropping its bid and joining forces with former President Trump as it weighs its options for the future. Why it matters: Her remarks come as Kennedy's longshot independent bid is losing money and facing legal challenges to ballot access. He has also slowed his public schedule.

Driving the news: "There's two options that we're looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump," Shanahan said on the Impact Theory podcast. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump ... and explain to our base why we're making this decision."

"Not an easy decision," she added.

It's a reasonable discussion to have, and it'll be interesting to see what develops in the coming days and weeks.

I don't think this will help Trump as much as they think, there's a reason RFK Jr. folks aren't voting for Trump. I'm sure many will chose not to vote. — Eddie Pierce (@88BlueLine) August 20, 2024

It might not get people to vote for Trump, per se. But if it gets people to not vote for Harris. that will still help the Trump campaign.

This is no longer about political parties. All freedom loving American Americans need to unite to defeat the rise of communism. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) August 20, 2024

Amen.

They should. Democrats are the communists now. — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) August 20, 2024

They've got two communists at the top of their ticket, so yes.

RFK Jr gonna fulfill JFK’s honor of battling the Commies and this time he’s going to win! — The Real Timothy Corvette (@realTimothyC) August 20, 2024

We certainly hope so.

Not everyone was thrilled, of course:

Of course. Explain to your base why you’re siding with the league of evil. 😂 https://t.co/oLxQbMvtsk — ryan w (@SourceRyan) August 20, 2024

'League of evil'. Okaaay.