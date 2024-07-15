Magnanimous Trump Calls on Reluctant Biden to Give RFK Immediate Secret Service Protection

Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Clearly cognizant of how dangerous it can be for a candidate on the campaign trail now, President Trump has called for Robert F. Kennedy to receive protection right away. It's the right thing to do. Biden has denied Kennedy this protection, in the past.

Kennedy is polling in double digits now, so this seems like only the right thing to do. Of course, Biden doesn't do the right thing often.

There is no other reason other than spite.

Further, it means we are a country who respects the institution of elections, and want to ensure the safety of all people who choose to run.

There should be some requirement to prove a minimum level of support, but after that, it's only the right thing to do.

Trump is absolutely taking the high road.

It is a wonderful signal for more civility in politics.

Kennedy should have had to the opportunity to be at the last debate. At least, Trump would have had someone lucid to talk to.

If they continue to refuse, it is their responsibility if anything goes horribly wrong. Why would they want that on their conscience? It's not as if the salaries come out of their paychecks. The public is watching and their current stance is a horrible look.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP SECRET SERVICE TRUMP 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

