WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 19, 2024
Twitter

This video is incredible to watch, but completely expected from the American media. Yesterday, we told you how Don Lemon got a reality check in Atlantic City, NJ -- voters told him they supported Trump because the economy was better for them and Lemon laughed in their faces.

Nice, no?

Well, Martha Raddatz of ABC News just told Lemon to hold her beer.

Watch:

The implication here is this voter has been brainwashed by Donald Trump and couldn't be 'convinced' otherwise.

It's not Raddatz's job to convince this woman to vote for Kamala Harris or to dissuade her from voting for Trump.

Amazing though how Raddatz asked this voter tougher questions than the media have asked Kamala this entire time (and the softball question she did answer went very badly).

You don't despise the media enough.

Good for her for not caving in.

It really was disgusting.

This is who the media are and what they do.

They are an arm of the Democratic Party and nothing more.

Well, that explains everything.

We didn't, but here ya go:

She sure is.

Yep.

This has to be off-putting to voters.

Quick! Call Don Lemon! Someone mispronounced Kamala's name!

She won't be reprimanded or be made to issue an apology.

Because ABC is okay with this.

Because they are activists, not journalists.

That's exactly how white women like Raddatz think.

