WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters

This video is incredible to watch, but completely expected from the American media. Yesterday, we told you how Don Lemon got a reality check in Atlantic City, NJ -- voters told him they supported Trump because the economy was better for them and Lemon laughed in their faces.
Nice, no?
Well, Martha Raddatz of ABC News just told Lemon to hold her beer.
Watch:
ABC’s Martha Raddatz insults black Trump voter in Wisconsin:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 18, 2024
“Trump’s rhetoric has clearly had an effect on her in an astonishing way."
After this young voter lists off Kamala's stealing of Trump’s ideas and her lying, the DNC activist Raddatz concludes:
"There was just no… pic.twitter.com/bqeK98W1VV
The implication here is this voter has been brainwashed by Donald Trump and couldn't be 'convinced' otherwise.
It's not Raddatz's job to convince this woman to vote for Kamala Harris or to dissuade her from voting for Trump.
Amazing though how Raddatz asked this voter tougher questions than the media have asked Kamala this entire time (and the softball question she did answer went very badly).
You don't despise the media enough.
“That’s something we can agree to disagree on.” 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/AkXnG4ziAZ— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 18, 2024
Good for her for not caving in.
I don’t think Raddatz could have been anymore condescending than she was. Disgusting.— Tishia (@TishiaIsMe) August 18, 2024
It really was disgusting.
Disappointing to see a journalist dismiss a voter's opinion simply because it doesn't fit the expected narrative. Every voice matters, no matter who they support.— Ayesha Bukhari (@ayeshabukhari72) August 18, 2024
This is who the media are and what they do.
They are an arm of the Democratic Party and nothing more.
Remember when Martha started to cry on tv when they announced Trump won?— Ajonirving (@ajonirving) August 18, 2024
Well, that explains everything.
Remember when she covered up the ACORN scandal before the 2008 election? Could have changed history.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 18, 2024
We didn't, but here ya go:
Yep — Raddatz is a longtime Democrat activist masquerading as a journalist.https://t.co/plVBDFnajJ— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 18, 2024
She sure is.
Martha is not a reporter. She is a Democrat shill. https://t.co/cG9fFIqCdE— Sharon (@sharbell74) August 19, 2024
Yep.
Trump campaign should pay Martha Raddatz to interrogate, I mean interview, Trump leaning voters. Surest way to lock in the vote for Trump. https://t.co/HxmtKfSobd— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 19, 2024
This has to be off-putting to voters.
The best part is the mispronouncing of Kamala. https://t.co/YDFpRTDLN1— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 18, 2024
Quick! Call Don Lemon! Someone mispronounced Kamala's name!
Martha Raddatz confirms she’s an activist. And Disney/ABC loves her for it!— MadMike118🙏🇺🇸 (@MadMike118) August 19, 2024
“And the was no convincing her otherwise”. https://t.co/ABNyBWdUSA
She won't be reprimanded or be made to issue an apology.
Because ABC is okay with this.
I love (not) how the Democrat/leftist interviewers ALWAYS push back trying to intimidate the interviewee into changing or compromising their answers. https://t.co/owdIirz78q— Jmst (@Jmstgold) August 18, 2024
Because they are activists, not journalists.
Minorities need to remember that white folk like Martha Raddatz are smarter and know what’s best for them. https://t.co/lSgnMlyuL7— Carlos MAGAnifico (@Carlos17909598) August 19, 2024
