Riley Gaines Shows No Mercy When Miserable Angry Bully Keith Olbermann Tries (and Fails) to Insult Her

Keith Olbermann is one of the most unhappy, mean trolls to ever log on to social media. When he's not screaming about arresting his political opponents (but he'll tell you Trump is the fascist), he's constantly attacking Riley Gaines as a 'failure.'

We told you the other day the AP floated a trial balloon of a headline about mpox being the next possible pandemic (LOL no). Riley Gaines -- like the rest of the sane world -- said it's not happening again and pointed out the convenient timing of these election year pandemics.

In other words, there's an election coming up https://t.co/gJAevjmK8Z — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 16, 2024

Olbermann, ever sane and ever the gentleman, replied:

Oh hush, third rate athlete. The adults are dealing with an actual problem, not your paranoia — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 17, 2024

And what are you doing these days, Keith?

Whining on X?

Keith, Lia Thomas isn't going to date you dude https://t.co/e4r8YiroGA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 17, 2024

He'll need some aloe for that burn.

And she didn't stop there:

If you think I'm a third-rate athlete, what does that make Lia Thomas ranking 462nd in his rightful category lollll https://t.co/e4r8YiroGA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 17, 2024

What a smackdown.

The Olbermann ratio, here, is legendary. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) August 17, 2024

He's first-rate at getting ratioed into orbit.

What must it be like to roll around in that sad guy’s brain? Lol — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) August 17, 2024

Quite literally the stuff of nightmares.

Riley is a first-rate athlete, she has the accolades to prove it ... It's actually Keith who is third-rate — howy (@howy333) August 17, 2024

Third-rate is being kind.

Keith Olbermann’s old ass calling anyone a third rate athlete is hilarious. https://t.co/YurECfVgMC — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) August 17, 2024

Really. He should try his hand at comedy.

Zing of the Day Tweet. https://t.co/vrpLgrJEue — Skeptical Russian File Drawer Problem Bot (@Daryl16519C) August 17, 2024

It had to sting.