Riley Gaines Shows No Mercy When Miserable Angry Bully Keith Olbermann Tries (and Fails) to Insult Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 18, 2024

Keith Olbermann is one of the most unhappy, mean trolls to ever log on to social media. When he's not screaming about arresting his political opponents (but he'll tell you Trump is the fascist), he's constantly attacking Riley Gaines as a 'failure.'

We told you the other day the AP floated a trial balloon of a headline about mpox being the next possible pandemic (LOL no). Riley Gaines -- like the rest of the sane world -- said it's not happening again and pointed out the convenient timing of these election year pandemics.

Olbermann, ever sane and ever the gentleman, replied:

And what are you doing these days, Keith? 

Whining on X? 

He'll need some aloe for that burn.

And she didn't stop there:

What a smackdown.

He's first-rate at getting ratioed into orbit.

Quite literally the stuff of nightmares.

Third-rate is being kind.

Really. He should try his hand at comedy.

It had to sting.

