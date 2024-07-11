Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure

Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on July 11, 2024
Twitchy

Riley Gaines has owned Keith Olbermann so often, he should be out washing her car right now, but alas, he continues to embarrass himself on the internet instead.

Advertisement

It all started when Riley put up a tweet decrying the elected officials in our country who clearly don't believe only citizens should vote.

Olbermann, unemployed man screaming from his basement, took issue with her tweet and called Gaines a failure. 

Gaines, being the clever woman she is, decided to put her money where her mouth is, and take Keith on a tour of her many many awards and medals. Hardly a failure. What exactly has Keith accomplished, by the way? Possibly the most times getting fired for saying stupid things?

He really doesn't deserve her attention, but it sure is funny when she dunks on him.

Keith would cry and also probably sink.

He is desperate for relevancy.

This is the only way he can get a beautiful and talented woman to notice him.

To be fair, he is not smart.

Keith is a legend in his own mind.

Emphasis on the old.

He deserves all the derision he gets.



