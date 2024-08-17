We're NOT Doing This Again! AP Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Asking If MPox Will Be the Next Pandemic

Is this going to become a thing? A new pandemic every election year? Because it's not gonna fly.

Here's the AP, testing the waters to see how the idea of a mpox pandemic would play with the public.

Now that mpox is a global health emergency, will it trigger another pandemic? https://t.co/L1Ygsn1mHz — The Associated Press (@AP) August 17, 2024

And here's what they write:

The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus’ transmission. Sweden has since announced it had found the first case of a new form of mpox previously only seen in Africa in a traveler, while other European health authorities warned more imported cases were likely.

Now, in fairness, they say it likely won't trigger a pandemic but a) write that in the headline and b) we don't believe you.

COVID wasn't going to be a pandemic right up until it was. Remember how Democrats -- including Nancy Pelosi -- told people to go to Chinese New Year events right before the s**t hit the fan in 2020?

Anyway, people were not happy with the AP, at all.

Thank you for using “mpox” instead of “monkeypox.” The people with the monkey f**king disease already feel bad enough. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 17, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Stop it — C. Irwin (@Bookwormdearlor) August 17, 2024

We wish they would.

Doesn’t matter….we won’t comply.

Got that , pic.twitter.com/hKVBha8Zd4 — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) August 17, 2024

Yeah, we expect the push back on another pandemic -- and the associated lockdowns, etc. -- would go very, very badly for authorities.

Depends on polling results. 🙄 — MATT Z🇺🇸 (@MATTZ1634) August 17, 2024

Sadly, this is true.

Are you serious? Nobody is falling for that again. — GaltiFACT® (@reardongalt) August 17, 2024

Oh we can think of a few people who absolutely would. But the majority? Open rebellion.

It's not the gays I'm worried about. They'll build up an immunity after their 5th case from the bathhouse this month.



It's everyone else at risk after the gays leave Sephora and tried all the lipsticks. https://t.co/x2WvvN2n6g — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 17, 2024

Brutal and funny.

Apparently the @AP’s no longer concerned with having even a shred of legitimacy.



🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/cR7xWTIjFL — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) August 17, 2024

Legitimacy? From the AP? That ship sailed a loooooong time ago.

Monkeypox is primarily driven by intimate contact. This health “emergency” could be halted almost immediately if y’all just settled down for a couple weeks. https://t.co/RwikeDXzuJ — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) August 17, 2024

Take a walk down memory lane with this writer.

During COVID, not only did we have to lockdown and see our schools and businesses closed, anyone who tried to protest the draconian (and unscientific) measures was demonized as a 'grandma killer.' Until the BLM riots -- then COVID was smart enough to know your political motivations were (D)ifferent, and protests were okay.

When monkey pox first came onto the scene, and we knew it was spread primarily by skin-to-skin contact, and usually among gay men. What did WHO (and other agencies do)? Did they recommend not engaging in risky sexual behavior for two weeks to 'flatten the curve'? No. They rebranded monkey pox as 'mpox' to avoid stigma and told at-risk communities to have fun anyway.

They have no interest in actual public health, just their political agenda.