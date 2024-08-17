'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit...
We're NOT Doing This Again! AP Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Asking If MPox Will Be the Next Pandemic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on August 17, 2024
AngieArtist

Is this going to become a thing? A new pandemic every election year? Because it's not gonna fly.

Here's the AP, testing the waters to see how the idea of a mpox pandemic would play with the public.

Advertisement

And here's what they write:

The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus’ transmission.

Sweden has since announced it had found the first case of a new form of mpox previously only seen in Africa in a traveler, while other European health authorities warned more imported cases were likely.

Now, in fairness, they say it likely won't trigger a pandemic but a) write that in the headline and b) we don't believe you.

COVID wasn't going to be a pandemic right up until it was. Remember how Democrats -- including Nancy Pelosi -- told people to go to Chinese New Year events right before the s**t hit the fan in 2020?

Anyway, people were not happy with the AP, at all.

This made us chuckle.

We wish they would.

Yeah, we expect the push back on another pandemic -- and the associated lockdowns, etc. -- would go very, very badly for authorities.

Sadly, this is true.

Oh we can think of a few people who absolutely would. But the majority? Open rebellion.

Brutal and funny.

Legitimacy? From the AP? That ship sailed a loooooong time ago.

Advertisement

Take a walk down memory lane with this writer.

During COVID, not only did we have to lockdown and see our schools and businesses closed, anyone who tried to protest the draconian (and unscientific) measures was demonized as a 'grandma killer.' Until the BLM riots -- then COVID was smart enough to know your political motivations were (D)ifferent, and protests were okay. 

When monkey pox first came onto the scene, and we knew it was spread primarily by skin-to-skin contact, and usually among gay men. What did WHO (and other agencies do)? Did they recommend not engaging in risky sexual behavior for two weeks to 'flatten the curve'? No. They rebranded monkey pox as 'mpox' to avoid stigma and told at-risk communities to have fun anyway.

They have no interest in actual public health, just their political agenda.

