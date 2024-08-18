With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's...
Just When You Thought the DNC Couldn't Get More Insufferable, Meghan Markle Enters the Chat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Abortions, vasectomies, border walls, and pro-Hamas terrorist riots. The DNC -- slated to start in Chicago tomorrow -- sounds like an absolute blast, doesn't it?

But Murphy's Law is a thing and if it can get worse, it will.

Meghan Markle -- never missing an opportunity to boost her brand -- wants to show her face at the DNC.

Even in this, she's playing the victim card.

More from The New York Post:

It’s long been rumored that Meghan Markle is considering a career in politics.

But, according to one expert, the outspoken Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to appear at next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The 42-year-old — who has been criticized by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump — is currently on a four-day tour of Colombia, but would “like” to be in the Windy City when the Democrat extravaganza kicks off on Monday, Harper’s Washington D.C. editor told Tatler.

“I haven’t heard any rumors. I’m sure she’d like to [be there], but her selling power has really gone pretty rock bottom here,” the political insider tartly declared.

“I don’t think she would have much effect,” he continued. “I doubt she’ll show up at the Convention.”

Anonymous experts also told us Biden was fine and not dropping out, so take their words with a huge grain of salt.

Two peas in a pod.

But MOMENTUM. VIBES. BRAT SUMMER.

Puh-leeze.

Was there a time when it wasn't?

We must've blinked and missed it.

No kidding.

We'd love the optics of a LITERAL PRINCESS telling Americans struggling to pay for food that the economy is doing great.

It'd be hilarious if she turned voters off to the Democratic Party.

Sure.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

CHICAGO DNC PRINCE HARRY MEGHAN MARKLE

