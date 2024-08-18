Just When You Thought the DNC Couldn't Get More Insufferable, Meghan Markle Enters the Chat

Abortions, vasectomies, border walls, and pro-Hamas terrorist riots. The DNC -- slated to start in Chicago tomorrow -- sounds like an absolute blast, doesn't it?

But Murphy's Law is a thing and if it can get worse, it will.

Meghan Markle -- never missing an opportunity to boost her brand -- wants to show her face at the DNC.

Meghan Markle would ‘like’ to appear at Democratic National Convention — but her influence is ‘at rock bottom’: source https://t.co/hi5jtif6Qb pic.twitter.com/4yPJZNY95d — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2024

Even in this, she's playing the victim card.

More from The New York Post:

It’s long been rumored that Meghan Markle is considering a career in politics. But, according to one expert, the outspoken Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to appear at next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The 42-year-old — who has been criticized by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump — is currently on a four-day tour of Colombia, but would “like” to be in the Windy City when the Democrat extravaganza kicks off on Monday, Harper’s Washington D.C. editor told Tatler. “I haven’t heard any rumors. I’m sure she’d like to [be there], but her selling power has really gone pretty rock bottom here,” the political insider tartly declared. “I don’t think she would have much effect,” he continued. “I doubt she’ll show up at the Convention.”

Anonymous experts also told us Biden was fine and not dropping out, so take their words with a huge grain of salt.

So it matches Kamala where hers was — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 18, 2024

Two peas in a pod.

She is the only celebrity offering to pay the DNC for an appearance.



Meanwhile the DNC is offering random people on YouTube 20 grand to endorse Kamala. pic.twitter.com/dz4nC1A3A3 — Professor Nutbutter (@Cons_Wildcat) August 17, 2024

But MOMENTUM. VIBES. BRAT SUMMER.

Puh-leeze.

lmao her influence is “at rock bottom”? 😂 — Nathalie May (@nathaliemayy) August 17, 2024

Was there a time when it wasn't?

We must've blinked and missed it.

Her political views have also sparked backlash, with some critics accusing her of being “out of touch” and interfering with American politics while using her British royal titles — IRIS🥷🌟 (@IrisDCasanova) August 17, 2024

No kidding.

We'd love the optics of a LITERAL PRINCESS telling Americans struggling to pay for food that the economy is doing great.

Everyone: “I don’t know, California has been easily won by the Democrats every year since Clinton in 1992…that may never change…”



Meghan Markle: “Hold my beer….” https://t.co/DB74RWbrB5 — Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) August 17, 2024

It'd be hilarious if she turned voters off to the Democratic Party.

The more the merrier 🤣 https://t.co/cCWrbDW1t7 — shinethelightforUSA (@shinethelight17) August 17, 2024

Sure.

The LAST thing democrats need right now is a fake royal grifter.



If Meghan Markle wants to be involved in politics, she has to ditch the royal title.



We aren’t a monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan can f**k off.

Meghan is such a sociopath, the DNC won’t return her calls. 🤣 https://t.co/cw9vJKcGBi — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@GardensR4Health) August 18, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.