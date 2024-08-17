Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep...
Chicago Businesses Prepare for Mostly Peaceful Protests As DNC Brings Joy to the Windy City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 17, 2024
Twitchy

The DNC is slated to start next week, and normally such a big convention is a boon for local businesses. Those events bring in a lot of revenue for the city -- in food, in housing, in sales taxes, in shopping. The RNC, which was held in Milwaukee, WI in July, was expected to bring $200 million to the city.

Chicago businesses, on the other hand, may not be so lucky. In fact, many of them are boarding up their windows in anticipation of the notorious 'mostly peaceful protests' the Left is known for.

More from The New York Post:

The century-old Garland Building on Wabash and Washington Streets was covered in sheets of plywood and 2-by-4s on Friday, along with numerous other businesses along the Loop, the city’s main business district, NBC Chicago reported.

Scott Schapiro, who owns the Syd Jerome menswear shop on Clark Street, said he wasn’t taking any chances during this convention — where thousands of protesters are expected — since his store has been looted by vandals four separate times in the past.

“You get that phone call in the middle of the night and your heart jumps out of your chest,” he told the outlet.

“We want to sleep a little more soundly at night, and this gives us a little security, and we hope that there isn’t any incident obviously, but in the event there is, we want to have maximum protection,” Schapiro explained.

Thousands of Leftist protesters burning yet another city to the ground.

We told you how Chicago's mayor, Brandon Johnson, has no plans to help the DNC curb the riots because he's also a commie who sympathizes with the Dem socialists who vowed to make the convention a 'political disaster.'

There is zero sympathy for the Democratic Party. The chaos makes for great political ads for Trump.

But we do feel sorry for the business owners who are about to have their livelihoods go up in flames.

'But the Jooooooooos' -- the Left.

And tomorrow they'll morph into the next cause du jour. Because it's not about the cause, it's about the chaos and unrest.

So. Much. Joy.

They sure did.

They were warned. And now the fallout is all on them.

This made us chuckle.

Such awesome vibes.

Riot season already? We still have our brat summer decorations up!

The optics of this are horrible for the Democrats.

We get to watch the city burn at the hands of the Democratic Party base while a Democrat mayor does nothing and the Democrat nominee gets on stage to present a platform of communism.

The ads write themselves.

But seriously: gird your loins, Chicago.

