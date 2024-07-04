Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political Disaster' for Biden

This writer is getting out of Dodge the week after next, when the RNC descends on Milwaukee. She fully expects chaos, but it will likely pale in comparison to the three-ring circus the DNC in Chicago will be. The DNC is already preparing for this reality and Chicago's commie mayor, Brandon Johnson, has no intention of helping stop the protests (cause he sympathizes with them)

We may not be able to get Biden to change course, but with enough angry people outside the convention center we can make the DNC a complete political disaster for his campaign. — Chicago DSA 🌹 (@ChicagoDSA) July 3, 2024

We are so here for it.

At some point we need to make it clear: voters need candidates that are focused on and responsive to our needs and demands, and we can’t continue to settle for the ‘lesser of two evils’. This is a never ending, downward spiral. — Chicago DSA 🌹 (@ChicagoDSA) July 3, 2024

Read the entire thread.

And make more popcorn.

Deja vu...it's 1968 all over again. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) July 4, 2024

Sure is.

please don’t do this. — sam (@sam_d_1995) July 4, 2024

They're totally going to do this.

The DSA is literally a MAGA campaign arm now. 🤡 — CKikila (@CKikila) July 3, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha.

We're sure they'll love that accusation.

And what exactly is it that we gain by making the event a “complete political disaster for his (or any other dem nominees) campaign” between August and November??? — Josh Elstro (@JoshElstro) July 3, 2024

They don't care about gaining anything -- they'll burn it all down.

Quite possibly literally.

I fully support this plan. https://t.co/ybpwN5Iv43 — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) July 4, 2024

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.' -- Napoleon Bonaparte

No please stop don’t anything but that https://t.co/vdpD3lJzzI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 4, 2024

Heh.

Thinking that a 1968-level convention meltdown would be Good for the Left is symptomatic of a movement that is entirely ignorant of the context of all in which it lives and what came before it. https://t.co/2G0YbBLqaj — Houthi and the Blowfish (@canderaid) July 4, 2024

They think history began yesterday.

I am a longstanding member of Chicago DSA, and to this I say, wtf https://t.co/ZnIT1hf3qK — Alex Han (@alex__han) July 3, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha.

DSA has gone insane as an organization. With Supreme Court promising to license Trump's mass ethnic clensing of immigrants and roundups of political opponents, organiation has made destroying Biden campaign their priority.



German CP made same idiotic calculation leading to 1933. https://t.co/DfUmY5xos3 — Nathan Newman 🧭 (@nathansnewman) July 3, 2024

The hyperbole is strong with this one.

This is like a Trump War Room tweet https://t.co/eyYOyNvdxK — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) July 3, 2024

Equating them to the Trump campaign will never not be hilarious, because it has to make the little commies SO MAD.

Actually seeing 1968 as a positive for either the nation, the Democratic Party, or even the left itself shows an utter and complete ignorance about the past. And the present. https://t.co/IKF1z0qG2k — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) July 3, 2024

It really does.

Then again, they're socialists, so utter and complete ignorance about the past and the present is kinda their thing.