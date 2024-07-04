Here's More About What Biden Told Dem Governors, and Apparently They're Fine With...
Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political Disaster' for Biden

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 04, 2024
meme

This writer is getting out of Dodge the week after next, when the RNC descends on Milwaukee. She fully expects chaos, but it will likely pale in comparison to the three-ring circus the DNC in Chicago will be. The DNC is already preparing for this reality and Chicago's commie mayor, Brandon Johnson, has no intention of helping stop the protests (cause he sympathizes with them)

We are so here for it.

Read the entire thread.

And make more popcorn.

Sure is.

They're totally going to do this.

Hahahahahahahaha.

We're sure they'll love that accusation.

They don't care about gaining anything -- they'll burn it all down.

Quite possibly literally.

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.' -- Napoleon Bonaparte

Heh.

They think history began yesterday.

Hahahahahahahaha.

The hyperbole is strong with this one.

Equating them to the Trump campaign will never not be hilarious, because it has to make the little commies SO MAD.

It really does.

Then again, they're socialists, so utter and complete ignorance about the past and the present is kinda their thing.

Tags: CHICAGO DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DNC PROTESTS SOCIALISM SOCIALIST

