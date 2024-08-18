'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their Chicago Convention

The Democratic National Convention starts tomorrow, and Chicago businesses are preparing accordingly because of all the "joy" emanating from the Harris/Walz campaign:

Downtown Chicago businesses boarding up ahead of anti-Israel protests at DNC: ‘We want to have maximum protection’ https://t.co/pKSuPuqISv pic.twitter.com/QcTky6U6lp — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2024

"Chicago Board-Up Services, Inc." seems to be doing quite well. Who says Democrats aren't good for business!?

Meanwhile, convention-going Democrats are being advised to take precautions to avoid getting confronted by the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas wing of their party who are expected to be protesting in Chicago next week:

"House Democrats attending the Democratic National Convention next week are being advised by congressional security officials not to book hotel rooms under their own names or engage with protesters if confronted"https://t.co/cOmB1z6RjK — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 17, 2024

Many Democrats who have spent the last few years responding to Trump with claims that "walls don't work" and we need "bridges, not walls, will be at the convention. Their "walls don't work" mantra will again be suspended for a short time:

🚨 The Democrats are currently building a MASSIVE wall around their convention in Chicago



This is PEAK irony 🤣



I thought walls were racist, Kamala? What changed? pic.twitter.com/n5pKpsUsCN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 17, 2024

Hey look, walls DO work, but only for certain people.

The Democrats are building a wall around their convention in Chicago, afraid of the incoming mayhem lol



Walls for me, not for thee, right?



Walls work when they want them to. pic.twitter.com/TKP8x9yWWM — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 17, 2024

These are the same Democrats who are in the "guns don't make you safer" crowd who nevertheless will surround themselves with people carrying guns.

What are they expecting at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/qOtJp7fpiu — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 18, 2024

The irony gets even thicker after adding in the fact that you'll need photo ID to get into the convention.

Wait!! Democrats told us walls are racist & they don't work!

##LiberalHypocrisy https://t.co/TDFhVpN0Ie — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) August 18, 2024

Impossible. Democrats have assured me that walls are racist and don't work. https://t.co/1QswGP24gr — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 18, 2024

Ditto for photo ID, and yet here we are.