MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy...
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves...
Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the...
When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A...
Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really...
The Hill: Democrats Might Still Invoke the 25th Amendment
New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a...
You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies...
California Democrats Tell Voters Criminals Are More Important Than Democracy
Paul Krugman Looks at the Kamala Harris Price-Control Hysteria in Perspective
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny Has Taylor Lorenz's Back
Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful...

'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their Chicago Convention

Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on August 18, 2024
Meme

The Democratic National Convention starts tomorrow, and Chicago businesses are preparing accordingly because of all the "joy" emanating from the Harris/Walz campaign: 

Advertisement

"Chicago Board-Up Services, Inc." seems to be doing quite well. Who says Democrats aren't good for business!? 

Meanwhile, convention-going Democrats are being advised to take precautions to avoid getting confronted by the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas wing of their party who are expected to be protesting in Chicago next week: 

Many Democrats who have spent the last few years responding to Trump with claims that "walls don't work" and we need "bridges, not walls, will be at the convention. Their "walls don't work" mantra will again be suspended for a short time: 

Recommended

Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves Out of the Job Market (VIDEO)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hey look, walls DO work, but only for certain people.

These are the same Democrats who are in the "guns don't make you safer" crowd who nevertheless will surround themselves with people carrying guns. 

The irony gets even thicker after adding in the fact that you'll need photo ID to get into the convention. 

Ditto for photo ID, and yet here we are.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves Out of the Job Market (VIDEO)
Amy Curtis
Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the Pronunciation of Kamala
Grateful Calvin
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are
justmindy
MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy Disasters
Doug P.
Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
Brett T.
When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A Bust
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves Out of the Job Market (VIDEO) Amy Curtis
Advertisement