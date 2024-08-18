With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's Work on 'Maternal Health'

The Left is absolutely desperate to give Kamala Harris some credit for some policy. They ran far, far away from her work as border czar 'cause she sucked at it. Can't talk about her role as chair of the National Space Council, either, 'cause she sucks at that, too.

Advertisement

But here's Joe Biden, trying really hard to give Kamala some sort of win:

Vice President Kamala Harris has been a key leader fighting for improved maternal health outcomes, elevating the issue nationally and convening experts and activists to find solutions.



She is leading the charge to tackle this crisis. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2024

By 'experts and activists' could they mean radical pro-aborts and the CDC -- which lied about maternal mortality to help the abortion agenda?

And yet, a report from March 2023 from Yale Medicine says maternal mortality is on the rise. So Kamala sucks at this, too.

And X users wasted no time piling on:

I also have a 3-step plan to stop the sun from causing climate change.



1. Wait til night

2. Land on the sun

3. Pour water on it — Kamala Harris Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) August 18, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Harris is not leading anything. And we'd like to keep it that way. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) August 18, 2024

We need to keep it that way.

Is this code word for abortion? Abortion not polling well? — Sharon (@SweetFreedom29) August 18, 2024

Must not be.

Why hasn’t it been addressed in the past 3.5 years? — MiniTru (@Orwell_wuz_here) August 18, 2024

Like everything else -- just elect Kamala and then she'll fix things.

“elevating the issue nationally and convening experts and activists to find solutions.”



How about asking the people who voted for you what they want done instead of asking “experts and activists”?

Seems like a pretty Soviet style plan 🫤 pic.twitter.com/lHGwfC6aur — Dennis M (@kcmsinned) August 18, 2024

Because the Democratic Party doesn't care about the will of the voters.

Kamala Harris will have an abortion bus parked outside the DNC.



No Democrat convention would be complete without some fetal sacrifices.



Democrats are sick.https://t.co/78Tjpv99Al — Ginger (@GingerAmero) August 18, 2024

It really is sick and twisted.

You don't care about maternal health when you champion abortion as radically as Kamala does.

Thanks Kamala. Trump knows nothing about women’s health. — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 18, 2024

Kamala can't even define women.

Let alone their health.

Why should activists have a say in all of this?

Right? The complete lack of self awareness is hilarious.

Who wrote this tweet? https://t.co/UUCQH2x3XQ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 18, 2024

Not Joe. That's for sure. It was published at 8:18 Eastern. He was in bed.

🤨I have to ask AGAIN...Is this a parody account?!! They can't be serious!🙈🙉🙊 https://t.co/lCrAEGhYj2 — Amanda Monize (@MonizeAmanda) August 18, 2024

It's not and they are.