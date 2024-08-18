Streisand Effect Incoming: Dennis Quaid Says Facebook Is Banning Ads for His Upcoming...
With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's Work on 'Maternal Health'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Left is absolutely desperate to give Kamala Harris some credit for some policy. They ran far, far away from her work as border czar 'cause she sucked at it. Can't talk about her role as chair of the National Space Council, either, 'cause she sucks at that, too.

But here's Joe Biden, trying really hard to give Kamala some sort of win:

By 'experts and activists' could they mean radical pro-aborts and the CDC -- which lied about maternal mortality to help the abortion agenda?

And yet, a report from March 2023 from Yale Medicine says maternal mortality is on the rise. So Kamala sucks at this, too.

And X users wasted no time piling on:

This made us chuckle.

We need to keep it that way.

Must not be.

Like everything else -- just elect Kamala and then she'll fix things.

Because the Democratic Party doesn't care about the will of the voters.

It really is sick and twisted.

You don't care about maternal health when you champion abortion as radically as Kamala does.

Kamala can't even define women.

Let alone their health.

Why should activists have a say in all of this?

Right? The complete lack of self awareness is hilarious.

Not Joe. That's for sure. It was published at 8:18 Eastern. He was in bed.

It's not and they are.

