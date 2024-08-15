Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus This Fall

President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Yesterday, we told you a federal judge blocked UCLA from assisting or allowing antisemitic bigots to harass and discriminate against Jewish students. This is the correct ruling. UCLA administrators allowed the pro-Hamas goons to give their allies armbands to access buildings, and to bar anyone -- mostly Jews -- who didn't have them. This is a direct violation of Title VI of federal civil rights law.

Advertisement

UCLA appealed that ruling today.

There is no other way to interpret this than the administration of UCLA condones antisemitism and discrimination against Jewish students.

It is beyond despicable.

Yeah, they'll lose. But the fact they decided to appeal this decision speaks volumes about them.

Their hatred of Jews doesn't seem to extend to endowments, apparently.

It will be an interesting case study to see what schools, if any, face consequences for blatantly violating federal civil rights laws.

On one hand, we understand this thinking. Go where they won't discriminate against you.

On the other hand, they have a right to be there and should fight to remove the systemic rot from UCLA and every other institution.

YUP. They want to enable the pro-Hamas loons to do the dirty work for them.

There's a reason Kamala chose Walz over Shapiro for her running mate.

Would be more fitting.

Seriously, remember this when the Left accuses the right of being Nazis. Laugh in their faces.

Because Jews don't count. This writer will lay down the marker now: the DOJ will be much harder on schools that violate the new Title IX rules than they'll be on any college that allows discrimination against Jews.

