Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus This Fall

Yesterday, we told you a federal judge blocked UCLA from assisting or allowing antisemitic bigots to harass and discriminate against Jewish students. This is the correct ruling. UCLA administrators allowed the pro-Hamas goons to give their allies armbands to access buildings, and to bar anyone -- mostly Jews -- who didn't have them. This is a direct violation of Title VI of federal civil rights law.

UCLA appealed that ruling today.

Breaking: UCLA has filed an appeal to the 9th Circuit challenging the injunction which ruled that the university could not allow the discrimination and exclusion of Jewish students on UCLA campus.



UCLA continues to prove that they’re antisemitism is a systemic problem. pic.twitter.com/2HliPFsqMy — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 15, 2024

There is no other way to interpret this than the administration of UCLA condones antisemitism and discrimination against Jewish students.

It is beyond despicable.

They’re going to lose again.



They’re always losers. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 15, 2024

Yeah, they'll lose. But the fact they decided to appeal this decision speaks volumes about them.

This is shocking behavior from a school with significant Jewish alumni. — Seth J. Riklin🎗️☮️🇺🇸🤠🇮🇱🛩🟦 (@sethriklin) August 15, 2024

Their hatred of Jews doesn't seem to extend to endowments, apparently.

Here's proof that @UCLA wants to continue its campaign of hate, harassment and intimidation against Jewish students.



If this school is not shut down immediately by the feds, it will be when Trump reassumes office. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) August 15, 2024

It will be an interesting case study to see what schools, if any, face consequences for blatantly violating federal civil rights laws.

Jews should find a new university system to go to. These folks have lost their minds — Johnny Riggs 🐊 (@JohnnyRiggs9) August 15, 2024

On one hand, we understand this thinking. Go where they won't discriminate against you.

On the other hand, they have a right to be there and should fight to remove the systemic rot from UCLA and every other institution.

UCLA really, really wants to discriminate https://t.co/vqadsOiNoQ — Nicole Levitt (@LevittNicole7) August 15, 2024

YUP. They want to enable the pro-Hamas loons to do the dirty work for them.

UCLA is adamant that anti-discrimination laws must not apply to Jews. Gavin Newsom is the head of the UC system and could stop UCLA from pursuing its anti-Semitic agenda. But he wants to be president someday and the Democrat Party does not tolerate opposition to Jew hatred. https://t.co/69WW5yEIIK — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) August 15, 2024

There's a reason Kamala chose Walz over Shapiro for her running mate.

Seriously? UCLA is appealing this ruling? Maybe they should change their name from UCLA to hitler U. https://t.co/BRORwlE7DH — Larree (@larreehollywood) August 15, 2024

Would be more fitting.

Seriously, remember this when the Left accuses the right of being Nazis. Laugh in their faces.

The real question remains, why hasn't the DoJ come in and shut down UCLA? Where is the @CivilRights Division? Do Jews not count? https://t.co/Sg7KrruaAh — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) August 15, 2024

Because Jews don't count. This writer will lay down the marker now: the DOJ will be much harder on schools that violate the new Title IX rules than they'll be on any college that allows discrimination against Jews.