BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns

Minouche Shafik, the president of Columbia -- which was home to horrible anti-Jewish encampments and unrest this past spring -- has finally resigned.

Embattled Columbia president Minouche Shafik resigns months after anti-Israel student protests: report https://t.co/kOvudzdIiD pic.twitter.com/5D5QU6NxSk — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Embattled Columbia University president Minouche Shafik suddenly resigned Wednesday and is escaping back to her home country after leading the elite institution for less than a year that was marked by constant — and sometimes destructive — anti-Israel protests. Shafik announced she would be “stepping down” from the Ivy League in a letter to the student body and blamed the “period of turmoil” for her shocking departure. “This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community,” Shafik wrote. “Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. “I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins.”

Given that the pro-Hamas groups are planning events for October 7, we can assume the 'challenges ahead' include more unrest on campus.

Or maybe the incoming legal battles and lawsuits from Jewish students. A federal judge did smack down UCLA yesterday for aiding and abetting antisemitism and discrimination against Jews on campus.

Good riddance to Hamas-loving rubbish — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 14, 2024

Amen.

Columbia can no more be reformed by changing presidents than La Cosa Nostra can be reformed by changing godfathers. The administration and faculty are fully complicit in the university's Naziesque violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Columbia is an anti-Semitic cesspool. — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) August 15, 2024

The rot goes much, much deeper than the president.

Good. She did nothing but give into the demands of terrorists. She let them destroy Columbia’s beautiful campus, buildings and name. Columbia University is not a daycare for terrorists. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 14, 2024

We have to wonder if her replacement will do anything differently, and we're highly pessimistic he or she will.

Should have been fired once she let encampments be set up at Colombia 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) August 15, 2024

Yes.

These Ivy League administrators are basically all part of an evil cult. The damage that they have caused to the wider society is colossal. pic.twitter.com/MmhmnnY5jh — Expose big pharma (@Pharmageddon24) August 15, 2024

It really is. They're fostering a generation of radical Left-wing activists and setting them loose on the rest of us.

"I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion."



How is it possible that it took such extreme public outrage for someone intelligent enough to become President of Columbia University to finally understand that… — The Realist 🟦🇮🇱 🇺🇦 🇺🇸♏🖕 (@Realist51276840) August 15, 2024

The post continues:

to finally understand that the axiom "you can't please everyone" isn't just a cliche and that it is actually, literally, impossible? And given the nature of this specific subject, it should've been a "no brainer", even for a complete moron.In the words of Will Smith (as detective Spooner in I, Robot), "You [she] are [is] the dumbest smart person I know."

Because Leftists -- above all -- ascribe to moral relativism. Therefore, it's impossible for them to see right and wrong, because those concepts change more frequently than most people change underwear.

Jews are not safe on campus but at least there’s one less Nazi hunting them… https://t.co/yFcMq7Ei8G — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 15, 2024

Take the wins where you can find them.

But this will stop nothing -- not on Columbia's campus or elsewhere -- this fall.

Either she knows how bad it’s going to get or there’s some news about her that’s going to break soon. https://t.co/koTAtPo7kM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 15, 2024

If this writer was a betting gal, she'd put money on the former.

This fall is going to be bad. The pro-Hamas loons are disrupting Democrat Party campaign events, and it's only August.

Just the tipping point.



Every college and university must ensure they are using their full authority to protect Jewish students on campus. https://t.co/72WzjabobI — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 15, 2024

It really is just the tipping point.

President Shafik came before the @edworkforcecmte and refused to tell us the truth about how antisemitism was really handled on campus.



Columbia has much more work to do but this is a step in the right direction. https://t.co/IpVs6TBODt — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) August 14, 2024

There is a lot of work to be done, but any time we can get rid of the bigots and enablers in power, it's a start.