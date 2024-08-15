BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 AM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Minouche Shafik, the president of Columbia -- which was home to horrible anti-Jewish encampments and unrest this past spring -- has finally resigned.

More from The New York Post:

Embattled Columbia University president Minouche Shafik suddenly resigned Wednesday and is escaping back to her home country after leading the elite institution for less than a year that was marked by constant — and sometimes destructive — anti-Israel protests.

Shafik announced she would be “stepping down” from the Ivy League in a letter to the student body and blamed the “period of turmoil” for her shocking departure.

“This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community,” Shafik wrote.

“Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead.

“I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins.”

Given that the pro-Hamas groups are planning events for October 7, we can assume the 'challenges ahead' include more unrest on campus.

Or maybe the incoming legal battles and lawsuits from Jewish students. A federal judge did smack down UCLA yesterday for aiding and abetting antisemitism and discrimination against Jews on campus.

Amen.

The rot goes much, much deeper than the president.

We have to wonder if her replacement will do anything differently, and we're highly pessimistic he or she will.

Yes.

It really is. They're fostering a generation of radical Left-wing activists and setting them loose on the rest of us.

The post continues:

to finally understand that the axiom "you can't please everyone" isn't just a cliche and that it is actually, literally, impossible? And given the nature of this specific subject, it should've been a "no brainer", even for a complete moron.In the words of Will Smith (as detective Spooner in I, Robot), "You [she] are [is] the dumbest smart person I know."

Because Leftists -- above all -- ascribe to moral relativism. Therefore, it's impossible for them to see right and wrong, because those concepts change more frequently than most people change underwear.

Take the wins where you can find them.

But this will stop nothing -- not on Columbia's campus or elsewhere -- this fall.

If this writer was a betting gal, she'd put money on the former.

This fall is going to be bad. The pro-Hamas loons are disrupting Democrat Party campaign events, and it's only August.

It really is just the tipping point.

There is a lot of work to be done, but any time we can get rid of the bigots and enablers in power, it's a start.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH

