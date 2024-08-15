Oh, Chicago Is Going to Be FUN, FUN, FUN! Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Democrat Party in NYC

Are you ready for the 'joyful' Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, America?

The violent, antisemitic pro-Hamas protesters that make up much of the Democrat base seem to be.

Advertisement

Last night, after New York Democrats held a kickoff event in New York City, the protesters were ready to show the party, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz how full of joy they were, not to mention 'moderate' and 'folksy.'

Take a look:

🚨 #BREAKING: Pro-Palestine “protestors” have STORMED into a Harris Walz event



These protestors are throwing smoke bombs, and MASS ARRESTS are underway



The left are eating their own 🤣



The Democratic Convention next week is going to be a HELL of a time pic.twitter.com/CMb5cOuLyf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2024

Awww, look how 'mostly peaceful' they all are, bless their hearts.

They're just smoke bombs of love they're throwing at the police, don't you know?

Neither Harris nor Walz were at the event or the after-party, but the kickoff event featured New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams (we do not believe they attended the after-party).

Oliya Scootercaster originally reported this story and had even more footage of the 'joyful' confrontation.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters STORM into Democratic After party event following Kamala Harris Campaign, SMOKE BOMBS set off at the outdoor restaurant, MASS ARRESTS pic.twitter.com/5BVEGhzrq0 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 15, 2024

BREAKING: Heavy clashes and arrests after Pro-Palestine Protesters STORMED Democratic AfterParty following Kamala Harris Campaign event in NYC pic.twitter.com/pkxAtJ0RQq — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 15, 2024

ARRESTS after Pro-Palestine Protester smashed signs at cops after group STORMED Democratic AfterParty event following Kamala Harris Campaign in NYC



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/paj6uKNhQa — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 15, 2024

At least now we know what it takes to get arrested under a Democrat administration. You just have to disrupt one of their swanky parties where they laugh at how dumb their voter base is.

Oh for this you get arrested https://t.co/B10BtZrnuT — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 15, 2024

Well, you know how it is. The smoke bombs made the foie gras taste funny.

Yes, you get arrested for interrupting their $25k per plate dinner. But, burn cities to the ground and they cheer you on while trying to get high off the fumes of burning tires... https://t.co/mZzvBGgrzk — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 15, 2024

Gwen Walz must have had some serious 'FOMO' watching this footage. She does love the sweet smells of destruction.

Why would arrests be necessary? Aren't these supporters of Harris-Walz?



This looks like a "mostly peaceful" protest...and after all, we have been told by brilliant script readers on CNN that any arrests would be "chilling" to free speech.



What's changed? It's a mystery... https://t.co/1DRLcvjxm5 — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) August 15, 2024

They're just so 'passionate.'

The only issue we take with Sortor's and Scootercaster's reporting is that they continue to refer to these violent thugs as 'Pro-Palestinian' protesters. We're done with that. That's like Lia Thomas demanding we call him 'she/her.'

Advertisement

Nope. From now on, they are 'Pro-Hamas' protesters. Because that's honest. (We would also accept 'anti-Jew' protesters.)

Yeah, this story ain’t on google. I just searched it under a number of different variations. Only happy stories about the great event in NY tonight. https://t.co/5LCWloXEDt — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) August 15, 2024

And you won't find it on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and MSNBC either. Or in the pages of The Washington Post or The New York Times.

We do give credit to The New York Post for reporting about the incident, noting that the protesters had disrupted the main event as well and that about 14 of the violent protesters at the after-party -- some of whom assaulted police, as the videos above demonstrate -- were taken into custody.

Don't worry though. We're certain all 14 were released almost immediately and will face no charges.

But we still enjoyed this preview of what Chicago is going to look like ... or worse.

It’s incredibly satisfying, to be honest 😂 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2024

The only difference between the 2024 Chicago DNC and the 1968 version will be that the news thoroughly covered the violence in 1968. This year, they will do their best to hide it. Thankfully, in 2024, we have independent media and Twitter.

“Let me state this unequivocally: Chicago is ready," said @ChicagosMayor. - New York Times



This right here is all the reassurance we need. #Chicago #DNC2024 https://t.co/R1tDl8Hm6t — Jen (@IlliniJen) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

HAHAHAHAHA. Yeah, we'll see about that, Mayor Brandon Johnson. Given that your city is prone to mass shootings in a normal week, we're not so sure you're ready for this ... even a little bit.

DNC Convention is gonna be lit — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2024

Be careful using the word 'lit' around the left.

Probably *literally* lit, knowing Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/VieM5dSHrc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2024

Walz got a lot of practice for his big moment in Chicago back in the 2020 'Summer of Love.' Downtown Minneapolis was absolutely glowing with folksiness under his watch.

But you have to give Democrats credit for one thing. At least they're consistent.

Democrats have always Rioted !

They are the Party of Lies & CHAOS ! pic.twitter.com/a4xCmLcGi8 — 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 "Do Unto Others" (@PeriklesGREAT) August 15, 2024

Wow, that is quite a list (and that one doesn't even include 1968).

We'll just go ahead and pencil in 'Chicago pro-Hamas protests' at the bottom of that list. Whether the media reports about it or not.

It's important, after all, to stay up to date.