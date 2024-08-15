Oh, Chicago Is Going to Be FUN, FUN, FUN! Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Democrat Party in NYC

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 15, 2024
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

Are you ready for the 'joyful' Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, America? 

The violent, antisemitic pro-Hamas protesters that make up much of the Democrat base seem to be. 

Last night, after New York Democrats held a kickoff event in New York City, the protesters were ready to show the party, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz how full of joy they were, not to mention 'moderate' and 'folksy.' 

Take a look:

Awww, look how 'mostly peaceful' they all are, bless their hearts. 

They're just smoke bombs of love they're throwing at the police, don't you know?

Neither Harris nor Walz were at the event or the after-party, but the kickoff event featured New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams (we do not believe they attended the after-party). 

Oliya Scootercaster originally reported this story and had even more footage of the 'joyful' confrontation. 

At least now we know what it takes to get arrested under a Democrat administration. You just have to disrupt one of their swanky parties where they laugh at how dumb their voter base is. 

Well, you know how it is. The smoke bombs made the foie gras taste funny. 

Gwen Walz must have had some serious 'FOMO' watching this footage. She does love the sweet smells of destruction

They're just so 'passionate.' 

The only issue we take with Sortor's and Scootercaster's reporting is that they continue to refer to these violent thugs as 'Pro-Palestinian' protesters. We're done with that. That's like Lia Thomas demanding we call him 'she/her.'

Nope. From now on, they are 'Pro-Hamas' protesters. Because that's honest. (We would also accept 'anti-Jew' protesters.)

And you won't find it on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and MSNBC either. Or in the pages of The Washington Post or The New York Times. 

We do give credit to The New York Post for reporting about the incident, noting that the protesters had disrupted the main event as well and that about 14 of the violent protesters at the after-party -- some of whom assaulted police, as the videos above demonstrate -- were taken into custody.

Don't worry though. We're certain all 14 were released almost immediately and will face no charges. 

But we still enjoyed this preview of what Chicago is going to look like ... or worse. 

The only difference between the 2024 Chicago DNC and the 1968 version will be that the news thoroughly covered the violence in 1968. This year, they will do their best to hide it. Thankfully, in 2024, we have independent media and Twitter. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Yeah, we'll see about that, Mayor Brandon Johnson. Given that your city is prone to mass shootings in a normal week, we're not so sure you're ready for this ... even a little bit. 

Be careful using the word 'lit' around the left. 

Walz got a lot of practice for his big moment in Chicago back in the 2020 'Summer of Love.' Downtown Minneapolis was absolutely glowing with folksiness under his watch. 

But you have to give Democrats credit for one thing. At least they're consistent. 

Wow, that is quite a list (and that one doesn't even include 1968). 

We'll just go ahead and pencil in 'Chicago pro-Hamas protests' at the bottom of that list. Whether the media reports about it or not. 

It's important, after all, to stay up to date.

