Back to School Riots: Students for Justice in Palestine Instruct Chapters to Plan Events for October 7

We all saw the pro-Hamas 'protests' and riots on college campuses this spring. Columbia, UCLA and elsewhere saw encampments of Leftists harass Jews, destroy property, and show the world how vile they are.

And now it appears they're gearing up for Round Two.

Breaking: Students for Justice in Palestine have instructed their chapters at American universities to reserve campus space on Oct. 7th to host “resistance events.”



Any university which allows SJP to take over campus, while Jewish students mourn Oct. 7th, is morally corrupt. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 9, 2024

'Resistance events' is in the same vein as 'mostly peaceful protests' -- code speak for 'riots'.

If you are a Jewish student on a college campus and planning to host a vigil on Oct. 7th, reserve the space NOW. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 9, 2024

The campuses will do to Jewish student groups what Chicago is doing to them at the DNC: delaying and denying permits.

Let them. Let them show the world who they really are. Take pictures and post them ALL OVER so their children can see what they justified and celebrated.

Beasts. — Beautiful•Israel 🎗️ (@goatgirl987) August 9, 2024

And remind the American voters who supports them: Harris-Walz.

Count on the Poison Ivy League schools to be the leaders of the pack. As an Ivy League graduate myself- I wonder when/whether these once great universities will abandon their radical/extremist/activist ways. — Jack Bowers (@robpgole) August 9, 2024

They'll definitely lead the pack.

And be proud of it.

Yes it is. And that's completely on-brand for them.

It is shocking that our culture has fallen to this progressive agenda and allows these hate festivals to escalate the situation further. — ♀️ IAmLookingBackAtYou 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇩🇪 🇹🇷 (@WeRAmerica2022) August 10, 2024

When they face zero consequences for their actions, it's not surprising it escalates.

That which is rewarded gets repeated.

Also known as a Harris/Walz campaign rally. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) August 10, 2024

Ouch.

There was a time when they carefully couched their hatred in language about “ two states.” Now they support terrorism outright https://t.co/ThP3ho9dMd — Nicole Levitt (@LevittNicole7) August 9, 2024

And they don't even hide it anymore.

Hamas mob on campus planning to harass Jews and celebrate the October 7 massacre in which Hamas murdered 1200 people and kidnapped 250. https://t.co/gRrzWaQGgy — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 9, 2024

They sure do.

This is who they are.

This disgusting and vile plan is why banning students groups like SJP is on our short list for @Columbia admins to get ready for fall 2024. https://t.co/cQ1ESlZpNI — Columbia Jewish Alumni Assoc. (@CU_JewishAlumni) August 10, 2024

They'll never be banned.

that'll be an interesting news cycle https://t.co/TC3rY6FnYm — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) August 10, 2024

Very interesting.

Well, this will certainly be a fun October surprise! https://t.co/tObmqkXPqM — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 10, 2024

It will be.

And likely in violation of a state or the federal material support for terrorism statutes. https://t.co/tyqvalA2Xj — Seth Leibsohn (@SethLeibsohn) August 10, 2024

Likely. But no consequences, because this is where we are.