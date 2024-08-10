In a Case of 'What's Actually Weird' a Must-See Video Clip of Democratic...
Back to School Riots: Students for Justice in Palestine Instruct Chapters to Plan Events for October 7

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

We all saw the pro-Hamas 'protests' and riots on college campuses this spring. Columbia, UCLA and elsewhere saw encampments of Leftists harass Jews, destroy property, and show the world how vile they are.

And now it appears they're gearing up for Round Two.

'Resistance events' is in the same vein as 'mostly peaceful protests' -- code speak for 'riots'.

The campuses will do to Jewish student groups what Chicago is doing to them at the DNC: delaying and denying permits.

And remind the American voters who supports them: Harris-Walz.

They'll definitely lead the pack.

And be proud of it.

Yes it is. And that's completely on-brand for them.

When they face zero consequences for their actions, it's not surprising it escalates.

That which is rewarded gets repeated.

Ouch.

And they don't even hide it anymore.

They sure do.

This is who they are.

They'll never be banned.

Very interesting.

It will be.

Likely. But no consequences, because this is where we are.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM CAMPUS COLLEGE HAMAS ISRAEL

