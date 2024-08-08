Biased: Pro-Israel Groups Struggle to Get Rally Permit at DNC (Guess Which Group Had No Problems)

Tim Walz Shouldn't Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth! Yeah, Here are...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on August 08, 2024
Twitter

Our government picks winners and losers, and they're absolutely biased in doing so. Here's an interesting report from Jewish Insider about who can and can't get a rally permit for the Chicago DNC:

Least surprising news ever.

Here's more from Jewish Insider:

For several weeks, the City of Chicago has been sitting on a request from a pro-Israel group to hold a solidarity march during the Democratic National Convention, even as it has granted permission for a coalition of pro-Palestinian activists to demonstrate when the proceedings kick off later this month.

The Israeli American Council, a nonprofit organization representing Israeli-Americans that seeks to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, filed two applications with Chicago’s Department of Transportation at the beginning of July, according to Aya Schechter, the group’s chief programming officer.

But with just under two weeks remaining until the convention, the IAC has yet to receive an answer from the city, despite following up via phone and email.

The group was also denied a permit for a 'stationary demonstration' near the convention, because it would create 'public safety issues' per the rejection letter.

Back in May, we told you how Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has no intention of stopping violent protesters from disrupting the DNC, but stopping Jews is apparently okay.

They sure are.

Yep.

That's how it works. To the Left, speech they don't like is 'violence' and violence they engage in is 'free speech'.

Kinda seems that way.

It's a fair question to ask.

And an openly socialist Democrat at that.

A very big deal.

As we've speculated elsewhere, Chicago is gonna be lit later this month. Probably literally.

Can't, because they are.

There's no highly nuanced examination needed. They're anti-Israel.

And remember who was behind it.

Sure feels that way.

