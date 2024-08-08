Biased: Pro-Israel Groups Struggle to Get Rally Permit at DNC (Guess Which Group Had No Problems)

Our government picks winners and losers, and they're absolutely biased in doing so. Here's an interesting report from Jewish Insider about who can and can't get a rally permit for the Chicago DNC:

Big SCOOP @J_Insider via @matthewkassel: "Pro-Israel group struggling to gain permit to rally at DNC — while pro-Palestinian groups got green light"https://t.co/t14EWe0X5d — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 8, 2024

Least surprising news ever.

Here's more from Jewish Insider:

For several weeks, the City of Chicago has been sitting on a request from a pro-Israel group to hold a solidarity march during the Democratic National Convention, even as it has granted permission for a coalition of pro-Palestinian activists to demonstrate when the proceedings kick off later this month. The Israeli American Council, a nonprofit organization representing Israeli-Americans that seeks to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, filed two applications with Chicago’s Department of Transportation at the beginning of July, according to Aya Schechter, the group’s chief programming officer. But with just under two weeks remaining until the convention, the IAC has yet to receive an answer from the city, despite following up via phone and email.

The group was also denied a permit for a 'stationary demonstration' near the convention, because it would create 'public safety issues' per the rejection letter.

Back in May, we told you how Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has no intention of stopping violent protesters from disrupting the DNC, but stopping Jews is apparently okay.

My fellow Jews flee the DNC : the Jews in the democratic party are sell outs period — Marcus (@texm98aolcom1) August 8, 2024

They sure are.

No surprise.

It's the pro Hamas party now. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) August 8, 2024

Yep.

That's right.



Anti-semitism is free speech, but anti-Palestinianism is Hate Speech. — Ben June (@benjune) August 8, 2024

That's how it works. To the Left, speech they don't like is 'violence' and violence they engage in is 'free speech'.

Well, that’s pretty anti first amendment-ish. — Susan Lawson (@SusanLagrandma) August 8, 2024

Kinda seems that way.

Why does a single Jew still vote Democrat unless he or she is in on the grift? https://t.co/wkScblTIrb — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) August 8, 2024

It's a fair question to ask.

Now why would the city of Chicago grant a permit for an anti-Israel match in front of the Dem convention hall, but not a similar permit on a different day for a pro-Israel march?



Hint: Chicago is controlled by Democrats. https://t.co/zuQBogz7ut — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) August 8, 2024

And an openly socialist Democrat at that.

This is a big deal https://t.co/Qq8zZVrHL8 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) August 8, 2024

A very big deal.

Can't have those pesky Jews rioting in the stre...wait. https://t.co/TH5jsqGswg — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 8, 2024

As we've speculated elsewhere, Chicago is gonna be lit later this month. Probably literally.

Tell me again that the Democrat Party isn't leaning toward antisemites? https://t.co/yuZxwe2HMh — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 8, 2024

Can't, because they are.

For the people doing highly-nuanced forensic examination of what Harris meant when she talked about being open to an Israeli arms embargo.



The DNC is welcoming pro-Palestinian groups and trying to keep out pro-Israeli. https://t.co/Bmhl4EL8s3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 8, 2024

There's no highly nuanced examination needed. They're anti-Israel.

When you wonder why no one is marching for Israel, remember this. https://t.co/rF5YDgDAqF — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) August 8, 2024

And remember who was behind it.

I’m beginning to think American Democrats are making the same calculation politicians in #England have seemingly made. They no longer need the constituency of traditional bases, like Jews or native British, because they’ve imported enough Muslims it doesn’t matter. https://t.co/YEa1Xmx6vg — duke (@onlyhardtakes) August 8, 2024

Sure feels that way.