Kamala Harris - the Tie-Breaking Vote to Pass the Inflation Reduction Act -- Backs Away From Bidenomics

For the entirety of the Biden presidency, the media have assured us he's the best president ever. The economy is doing great! Everything is rainbows and unicorns.

Spoiler alert: they lied.

How do we know? Because Kamala Harris is trying to (quietly) distance herself from all the winning of the Biden administration.

Which is why Axios -- having revised Kamala's record as border czar -- is now admitting maybe the economy isn't great and she wants to distance herself from Biden's policies.

🚨🚨 Harris won't say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to redefine herself. https://t.co/RRJBz3zvso — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 14, 2024

Highly choreographed, with the media being the dance partner.

Axios writes:



Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy, plans a new focus on middle-class worries and woes. Why it matters: Beginning in North Carolina later this week with her first policy speech, and continuing next week with the Democratic convention in Chicago, Harris will tell Americans — most for the first time —who she is and how she'd govern.

Harris won't say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he's unpopular. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat. On Friday in Raleigh, she'll outline plans to lower costs of health care, housing and food for middle-class consumers, and tell how she'll "take on corporate price-gouging."

But X users aren't going to forget the role Kamala played in all of this:

Lol she owns every bit of Biden’s agenda because she voted for it. She was the tiebreaker who caused all the inflation. pic.twitter.com/7IdEJmkbIo — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 14, 2024

This needs to be a GOP ad. Pronto.

Does Kamala Harris know she is the incumbent Vice President? — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) August 14, 2024

Apparently not.

First & most glaringly obvious question: Why isn’t the Vice President of the CURRENT ADMINISTRATION tackling rising prices RIGHT NOW? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 14, 2024

Because reasons.

Kamala Harris is part of the current administration.



She could be leading the charge on all of these policy items that she is trying to redefine herself on, but she’s not.



She is who she is — a radical leftist SF Democrat. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 14, 2024

And why isn't she leading the charge? Because she doesn't have any real accomplishments to her name.

She can’t distance herself from rising prices. She was the tie-breaker vote on the Inflation (reduction) Act. She made sure it was on his desk to sign. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 14, 2024

And we need to keep reminding voters of this.

It's not working, despite your best efforts. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 14, 2024

There isn't much momentum, despite the media telling us there is.

So she’s going to flip her positions saying she learned from her stint with Biden that her positions were wrong, while also throwing Biden under the bus for his actual bad policies? That won’t work. — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) August 14, 2024

It won't if the GOP keeps hammering this issue.

Great.



Tell us exactly where you think Joe Biden was wrong?



Was it wrong to cast the tie-breaking vote for the budget-busting ARP and IRA that poured gasoline on inflation? https://t.co/Emw5gYlWzG — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) August 14, 2024

Since she won't give interviews -- not even to friendly outlets writing glowing pieces -- she'll never ask that.

If Harris is too cowardly to break with Biden publicly while she’s VP and in power, she’s too cowardly to be president.



The press doing a whisper campaign for her isn’t going to cut it. https://t.co/fZ8C4Wfpar — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 14, 2024

No, it's not.

There was only way Kamala Harris could get to the top of a presidential ticket, and it was Joe Biden forgiving her for calling him racist on national television, making her his VP, then dropping out of the race. So naturally, she's preparing to throw him under the bus (again) https://t.co/5nXSxjtyiq — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 14, 2024

She sure is gonna throw him under that bus.

REALITY CHECK: Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote to spend trillions and increase prices https://t.co/18sTEQRmxz — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 14, 2024

They can't deny that reality, no matter how hard they try.