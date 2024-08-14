PBS Newshour Says Elon Musk Is Using His Media Platform to Amplify Views...
Kamala Harris - the Tie-Breaking Vote to Pass the Inflation Reduction Act -- Backs Away From Bidenomics

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

For the entirety of the Biden presidency, the media have assured us he's the best president ever. The economy is doing great! Everything is rainbows and unicorns.

Spoiler alert: they lied.

How do we know? Because Kamala Harris is trying to (quietly) distance herself from all the winning of the Biden administration.

Which is why Axios -- having revised Kamala's record as border czar -- is now admitting maybe the economy isn't great and she wants to distance herself from Biden's policies.

Highly choreographed, with the media being the dance partner.

Axios writes:


Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy, plans a new focus on middle-class worries and woes.

Why it matters: Beginning in North Carolina later this week with her first policy speech, and continuing next week with the Democratic convention in Chicago, Harris will tell Americans — most for the first time —who she is and how she'd govern.


Harris won't say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he's unpopular. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat.

  • On Friday in Raleigh, she'll outline plans to lower costs of health care, housing and food for middle-class consumers, and tell how she'll "take on corporate price-gouging."

But X users aren't going to forget the role Kamala played in all of this:

This needs to be a GOP ad. Pronto.

Apparently not.

Because reasons.

And why isn't she leading the charge? Because she doesn't have any real accomplishments to her name.

And we need to keep reminding voters of this.

There isn't much momentum, despite the media telling us there is.

It won't if the GOP keeps hammering this issue.

Since she won't give interviews -- not even to friendly outlets writing glowing pieces -- she'll never ask that.

No, it's not.

She sure is gonna throw him under that bus.

They can't deny that reality, no matter how hard they try.

Tags: 2024 INFLATION JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

