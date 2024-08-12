Pathetic Partisan Hack Jon Karl Tries to Spin Kamala Harris' Record As Border...
Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should...
Imagine How Fawning TIME's Cover/Story Would Have Been if Harris Hadn't Refused to...
Van Jones Proves There IS Indeed Such a Thing As a Stupid Question...
Peter Doocy Corners KJP Who Denies Biden Had Secret Medical Emergency
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has...
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the...
Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With...
Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to...
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump...
What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops...
Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He...
Puh-LEEZE! Dem Assessments of the Harris Campaign Are Off-the-Charts Gaslighting

WATCH: Actual Journalist Catherine Herridge Exposes Border Agency RETALIATED Against DHS Whistleblowers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Catherine Herridge does amazing work. She really does. Which is why CBS fired her and stole her work. It's also why the Biden administration has targeted and harassed her.

Advertisement

But here she is, continuing to commit actual acts of journalism. This time, she's exposing the border agency (CBP) retaliated against DHS whistleblowers who said the agency didn't follow federal law for DNA collection of immigration violations.

Failing to do so, according to the whistleblowers, lead to the deaths of Americans.

Watch:

But wait! There's more.

'CBP disputes' despite the evidence.

Recommended

European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues:

This is an investigative tool that identifies violent crimes suspects and has solved cold cases.

And apparently the federal government has no interest in identifying suspects of violent crimes or solving cold cases.

The post continues:

“We know for a fact that not every individual who crosses the border illegally into the United States goes on to commit violent acts. But given the number, even a very small percentage results in a definite increase in crime within the United States.” - Whistleblower Fred Wynn.

And these numbers will blow your mind (and make you angry):

Almost a million violent criminals.

Absolutely insane.

Herridge's work gets noticed:

Advertisement

It's an absolute abuse of power, and gross negligence that has gotten Americans killed.

X has its issues, but at least Herridge has an outlet for her work.

The brazenness renders us speechless. The fact the government is rotten and corrupt does not surprise us, alas.

The Left simply argued mean old Trump was splitting up 'families.' They don't care about those kids.

There are whistleblower protections, but since the government has no interest in following the DNA collection laws, why would they adhere to those protections?

Advertisement

Yes, she does.

This is what journalism should be.

Imagine of more reporters did this.

Should be taught in every journo school in the country.

Well, Senator, you and your colleagues are in a position to do that.

Bingo.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY CATHERINE HERRIDGE DHS DNA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WHISTLEBLOWER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should Be a New Model
Sam J.
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram Was in Iraq
Grateful Calvin
Van Jones Proves There IS Indeed Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking Twitter/X What Kamala CAN'T Do
Sam J.
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the Honeymoon Is OVER (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them Sam J.
Advertisement