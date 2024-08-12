WATCH: Actual Journalist Catherine Herridge Exposes Border Agency RETALIATED Against DHS Whistleblowers

Catherine Herridge does amazing work. She really does. Which is why CBS fired her and stole her work. It's also why the Biden administration has targeted and harassed her.

But here she is, continuing to commit actual acts of journalism. This time, she's exposing the border agency (CBP) retaliated against DHS whistleblowers who said the agency didn't follow federal law for DNA collection of immigration violations.

Failing to do so, according to the whistleblowers, lead to the deaths of Americans.

Watch:

BREAKING: Leaked government memo confirms whistleblowers were targeted by Border Agency after exposing federal DNA Collection law was not followed for immigration violations



Homeland Security whistleblowers claim American deaths “were preventable.”



Subscribe on X @C__Herridge pic.twitter.com/x9e6RjGJKH — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 11, 2024

But wait! There's more.

EXCLUSIVE: With the whistleblowers’ permission, we are releasing the internal government memo that found the border agency (CBP) “retaliated” against them after revealing "the agency’s intentional, decade-long failure to implement a law designed to protect public safety.”



CBP… pic.twitter.com/IEgAlGJi68 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 11, 2024

'CBP disputes' despite the evidence.

This internal Homeland Security Directive could not be more clear…



The Border Agency is required to collect DNA samples from “non-United States persons in detention for immigration violations.”



This is an investigative tool that identifies violent crimes suspects and has… https://t.co/riqc3mgefm pic.twitter.com/Y7qIQuJwuL — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 12, 2024

The post continues:

This is an investigative tool that identifies violent crimes suspects and has solved cold cases.

And apparently the federal government has no interest in identifying suspects of violent crimes or solving cold cases.

Since 2021, under the Biden/Harris administration, Homeland Security’s own data reports more than 10 million border encounters.



“We know for a fact that not every individual who crosses the border illegally into the United States goes on to commit violent acts. But given the… https://t.co/riqc3mgefm pic.twitter.com/mDSgGc3ZCA — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 12, 2024

The post continues:

“We know for a fact that not every individual who crosses the border illegally into the United States goes on to commit violent acts. But given the number, even a very small percentage results in a definite increase in crime within the United States.” - Whistleblower Fred Wynn.

And these numbers will blow your mind (and make you angry):

As many as 950,000 violent criminals have gone unidentified and, in some cases, nearly 70% of border encounters did not collect DNA according to recent data and whistleblower disclosures.@ChuckGrassley https://t.co/riqc3mgefm — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 11, 2024

Almost a million violent criminals.

Absolutely insane.

Herridge's work gets noticed:

things must change. what abuse of power! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 11, 2024

It's an absolute abuse of power, and gross negligence that has gotten Americans killed.

Thank you Linda!

Grateful for X where we can launch investigative projects without fear of censorship. — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 11, 2024

X has its issues, but at least Herridge has an outlet for her work.

I’m speechless. Thank you for sharing this and the work you do. — Term Limits Needed (@NeededTerm) August 12, 2024

The brazenness renders us speechless. The fact the government is rotten and corrupt does not surprise us, alas.

Additionally, Biden-Harris-Hamas Admin canceled the 5 year contract the Trump Admin undertook for rapid DNA testing of CHILDREN coming over the border to ensure they are not being trafficked! How many children's lives have been destroyed?https://t.co/eD6Z6CADpt — Victro2 (@shadowban_fix) August 11, 2024

The Left simply argued mean old Trump was splitting up 'families.' They don't care about those kids.

It’s shameful how whistleblowers are usually treated. It shouldn’t be too much for them to expose they could expose a violation of law without putting a target on their backs. — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 11, 2024

There are whistleblower protections, but since the government has no interest in following the DNA collection laws, why would they adhere to those protections?

Border czar, Kamala Harris, has blood on her hands. — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) August 11, 2024

Yes, she does.

This is what journalism should be.

Imagine of more reporters did this.

Masterclass in investigative journalism. https://t.co/ouXBFgUtqE — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 12, 2024

Should be taught in every journo school in the country.

More good investigative journalism by Catherine Herridge.



Unfortunately, federal agencies violate whistleblower protection laws with impunity.



They need to held accountable. https://t.co/AHpQieV2Nq — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 12, 2024

Well, Senator, you and your colleagues are in a position to do that.

No wonder @CBS let Catherine go - she’s an actual journalist, not a mouthpiece for the dems. https://t.co/GKE2V4swph — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 12, 2024

Bingo.