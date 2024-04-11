Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files

Doug P.  |  2:05 PM on April 11, 2024
Journalists, including former CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge, are testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today:

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The hearing, "Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources," will examine the federal government's infringement on the First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of the press, as well as federal shield law proposals.

Earlier this year a judge held Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to reveal her sources for an investigation that took place when she worked for Fox News:

A federal judge held veteran investigative reporter Catherine Herridge in civil contempt on Thursday for refusing to divulge her source for a series of Fox News stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington imposed a fine of $800 per day until Herridge reveals her source, but the fine will not go into effect immediately to give her time to appeal.

In Herridge's statement, she made it clear that investigative journalism is on life support (actual journalism in the mainstream media is nearly nonexistent): 

During her testimony, Herridge explained what she was working on when all of a sudden she was locked out of the building and had her files seized:

Here's the full post:

Reporter Catherine Herridge testifies that CBS News locked her out of the building and seized all her files, says she was working with sources to "expose government corruption." 

Nothing at all going on here, folks. 

"CBS News’ decision to seize my reporting records crossed a red line that I believe should never be crossed by any media organization." 

"Multiple sources said they were concerned that by working with me to expose government corruption and misconduct they would be identified and exposed." 

"CBS News locked me out of the building and seized hundreds of pages of my reporting files, including confidential source information."

For some reason, we're guessing that if the "government corruption" Herridge was working to expose had anything to do with Trump she might still have her job at CBS News.

Advertisement

Most media outlets only admitted the laptop was real after the original narrative had served its purpose and the 2020 election was over.

Herridge got too close to the truth and now somebody's trying to ruin her career and apparently bankrupt her. That sure sounds familiar.

The supreme irony is that CBS News has a show about rooting out "disinformation" and reporting the truth in the works. It would be funny if it weren't so bereft of self-awareness. 

