CBS Gets Some Leads for New Show About 'False Stories, Conspiracy Theories and Bad Facts'

The timing of this story on rooting out "bad facts" is quite fortuitous because it comes on the same day former CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge and others are testifying on Capitol Hill:

VIDEO: Here was Catherine Herridge's full opening statement at the House @JudiciaryGOP hearing, her first on-camera comments since being laid off by CBS News and having her records seized:



“I’m here today with a deep sense of gratitude and humility. I appreciate the subcommittee… pic.twitter.com/sOOTZgBiSm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 11, 2024

Right on cue is a report about a new CBS News venture that will focus on "bad facts," misinformation and conspiracy theories (you know how many of those have ended up being true these past few years):

'Bad Facts'



'A new show focused on disinformation, “CBS News Confirmed,” will debut this summer.... [it] seeks to identify and fight the spread of false stories, conspiracy theories and bad facts.'https://t.co/lOPetd3HvN — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 10, 2024

A former CNN producer now at CBS News will handle the show rooting out "bad facts" (the irony no doubt escapes them):

Two programs already in place are set for expansion. “America Decides,” a weekday look at Washington news and politics, will expand to an hour from 30 minutes on April 22. John Dickerson’s early-evening “Primetime” newscast will expand to 90 minutes from an hour in weeks to come, and the show will be renamed “The Daily Report With John Dickerson.” A new show focused on disinformation, “CBS News Confirmed,” will debut this summer. CBS News earlier on Tuesday said it had hired Melissa Mahtani, who had previously been a producer at CNN, as executive producer of a new “Confirmed” unit that seeks to identify and fight the spread of false stories, conspiracy theories and bad facts.

In the name of "journalism," CBS News is already getting some leads for what the new show should focus on:

Will it only focus on the rampant disinformation spread by … CBS? https://t.co/AujajmDBjz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 11, 2024

Maybe CBS News should start with a history of "fake news" and report on why they had to fire Dan Rather.

When Dan Rather is the anchor on this show, it will be PERFECT! https://t.co/RBqV6pwNEK — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) April 10, 2024

We wouldn't put it past them to do something like that.

I'd be cool with this if CBS starts with its own network. (But it won’t.) — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) April 11, 2024

Will CBS reflect on their own misinformation like the completely fabricated Ron DeSantis Publix "scandal"? — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) April 11, 2024

Are they going to start with the Russian Collusion Hoax, the Fine People Hoax, and the intelligence community saying the Hunter laptop isn't real? How that disinformation spread?



This show will be great.



Remember, the most dangerous disinformation is official disinformation. — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) April 11, 2024

Will CBS News report about methods "disinformation" is spread, such as by media outlets running with claims from the Gaza Health Ministry (Hamas) as factual information?

"Bad Facts" = new euphemism for anything that counters leftist narratives. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 11, 2024

"Information unhelpful to the Democrats" is what that usually translates to.

“Bad facts”.

I can see where they’re becoming a big problem for this Administration. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) April 11, 2024

As usual, "bad facts" will often be realities that don't line up with what they want people to think.

***

