Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her...
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Resu...
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas...
Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy by the NUMBERS...
James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA...
Breaking: OJ Simpson Has Passed Away at Age 76
SecState Antony Blinken Astounded World's 'Almost Deafeningly Silent' About Hamas (Really,...
WATCH Rashida Tlaib Flip TF OUT When Asked if She Condemns 'Death to...
Glenn Beck Taking Nancy Pelosi/Congress Peeps APART for 'Unusual' Stock Trading is Straigh...
Here’s Who a Memphis City Council Democrat Is Blaming for Violent Crime in...
MSNBC Cut Away From Dem Rep Trying to Explain Why Inflation Isn't That...
'THERE'S My Sheet'! Hillary Clinton Wears Bizarre Moomoo(oo) to State Dinner and X...
Democrats Learn What 'FAFO' Means As Two Red States Threaten to Remove Biden...

CBS Gets Some Leads for New Show About 'False Stories, Conspiracy Theories and Bad Facts'

Doug P.  |  12:44 PM on April 11, 2024
Twitchy

The timing of this story on rooting out "bad facts" is quite fortuitous because it comes on the same day former CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge and others are testifying on Capitol Hill:

Advertisement

Right on cue is a report about a new CBS News venture that will focus on "bad facts," misinformation and conspiracy theories (you know how many of those have ended up being true these past few years): 

A former CNN producer now at CBS News will handle the show rooting out "bad facts" (the irony no doubt escapes them): 

Two programs already in place are set for expansion. “America Decides,” a weekday look at Washington news and politics, will expand to an hour from 30 minutes on April 22. John Dickerson’s early-evening “Primetime” newscast will expand to 90 minutes from an hour in weeks to come, and the show will be renamed “The Daily Report With John Dickerson.”

A new show focused on disinformation, “CBS News Confirmed,” will debut this summer. CBS News earlier on Tuesday said it had hired Melissa Mahtani, who had previously been a producer at CNN, as executive producer of a new “Confirmed” unit that seeks to identify and fight the spread of false stories, conspiracy theories and bad facts.

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files
Doug P.
Advertisement

In the name of "journalism," CBS News is already getting some leads for what the new show should focus on: 

Maybe CBS News should start with a history of "fake news" and report on why they had to fire Dan Rather.

We wouldn't put it past them to do something like that.

Will CBS News report about methods "disinformation" is spread, such as by media outlets running with claims from the Gaza Health Ministry (Hamas) as factual information

Advertisement

"Information unhelpful to the Democrats" is what that usually translates to.

As usual, "bad facts" will often be realities that don't line up with what they want people to think.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files
Doug P.
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas Impeachment Trial (Watch)
Sam J.
New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Results
Sam J.
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
Twitchy Video
James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA THAT'S Gonna Leave a Mark
Sam J.
Democrats Learn What 'FAFO' Means As Two Red States Threaten to Remove Biden From 2024 Ballot
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files Doug P.
Advertisement