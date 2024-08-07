Cori Bush Takes Her Primary Loss As Well As We Expected She Would (WATCH)

Last night, we told you Cori Bush lost her primary in Missouri's House District 1. She joins Jamaal Bowman on the unemployment line, as he lost his primary back in June.

Advertisement

We kinda figured Cori wouldn't take the loss well and we were right. See for yourself:

Cori Bush defiant in defeat: "All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid."



"They about to see this other Cori, this other side," she said. "AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down." pic.twitter.com/690T0aEhmZ — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 7, 2024

As if she wasn't radical enough. Kinda surprised she didn't scream 'The JOOOOOOOOS' at the top of her lungs.

But Cori wasn't finished:

Cori Bush continues: "And let me put all of these corporations on notice: I'm coming after you too. But I'm not coming by myself. I'm coming with all the people that's in here..." pic.twitter.com/gqQXO5DIPM — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 7, 2024

Good gravy.

Cori Bush hits at Wesley Bell for a looming civil trial, then sort of walks it back. "We need to build the community back, because what just happened helped to rip our community apart." She prods him to do his "homework" about Palestinian and Arab and Muslim communities. pic.twitter.com/tN8vSdobSa — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 7, 2024

What a terrible, terrible person.

She can be radicalized into anonymity. She's just a twitter troll now. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) August 7, 2024

Yep.

Buh-bye.

We're shaking in our boots.

This is not a very good or proper concession speech. — Marc² (@Mgsquared) August 7, 2024

But it's 100% on brand for Cori.

Okay you go do you. Your district wants someone who will actually represent THEM. Buh bye. pic.twitter.com/ZrwMY3ZJyL — Kartott™🪷 (@karentotten) August 7, 2024

This is democracy, Cori.

We hear they have openings.

Who could've guessed she would blame the Joooooz? https://t.co/egyaKwkGXY — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 7, 2024

Everyone.

You're more radicalized? I thought you already hated Jews a lot. Now to know you hate Jews even more--maybe there's no bottom to your hatred. But there is an end to your power. https://t.co/UHTaPW9h4W — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 7, 2024

And the voters of Missouri delivered that end.

Least shocking thing ever.

She lost to her own party and this is how she sounds? https://t.co/pbPzw2ISIJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

Imagine if she'd lost to a Republican.

At least in her concession speech, Cori Bush calmly reflected on her defeat and offered an olive branch to heal a deeply divided community.



Just kidding.



She doubled down on her Antisemitism. https://t.co/x93GYuk6lO — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 7, 2024

She sure did.

Cynthia McKinney 2.0



Reminder that she is still facing a DoJ investigation for diverting campaign funds to funnel money to her husband. https://t.co/4yVyBX9riF — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2024

That's right.

She and her supporters are disgusting.



Voters rejected her. Not AIPAC! She is an incumbent who outspent her opponent. She lost.



Every single time one of these hateful people lose, they blame the Jews. Hateful. https://t.co/jePtmAgeMy — Google “Project 2025” (@Sandra137198021) August 7, 2024

It's all they've got.