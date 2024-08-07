Cori Bush Takes Her Primary Loss As Well As We Expected She Would (WATCH)

JD Vance Gave 2 Reasons for Walking Over to Kamala's Plane (BOTH are...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Last night, we told you Cori Bush lost her primary in Missouri's House District 1. She joins Jamaal Bowman on the unemployment line, as he lost his primary back in June.

We kinda figured Cori wouldn't take the loss well and we were right. See for yourself:

As if she wasn't radical enough. Kinda surprised she didn't scream 'The JOOOOOOOOS' at the top of her lungs.

But Cori wasn't finished:

Good gravy.

What a terrible, terrible person.

Yep.

Buh-bye.

We're shaking in our boots.

But it's 100% on brand for Cori.

This is democracy, Cori.

We hear they have openings.

Everyone.

And the voters of Missouri delivered that end.

Least shocking thing ever.

Imagine if she'd lost to a Republican.

She sure did.

That's right.

It's all they've got.

