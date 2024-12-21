Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'
Proposed Note: German Christmas Market Terrorist Was Islamophobic Right-Winger
So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed...
Tom Homan Explains Why DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Claim of Thorough Vetting of Illegals...
Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist...
Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares...
Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political...
Worst Dictator EVER! Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Trump's Now Merely Press Secretary...
These Are the Dems Hyperventilating About an Unelected Billionaire 'Controlling' Trump, Re...
Here's the Pardon/Commutation Count for the Last Few Presidents (and Biden's Not Done...
It was There All Along: Senate Passes Child Cancer Research Bill The House...
VIP
Here He Comes! Possibility of Kash Patel Running the FBI Has Rattled Nerves...
Trope Trounced: Van Jones Foolishly Plays the ‘Unelected Billionaire’ Card on Scott Jennin...
Life in Prison? Biden Reportedly Mulling Erasing Death Sentences for Several Inmates

EL. OH. EL! Donna Brazile Pens Slobbering Op-Ed Calling Joe Biden One of the Greatest American Presidents

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 21, 2024
Twitchy

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently. The other day, The Wall Street Journal dropped what may be the biggest presidential scandal in American history: Joe Biden's cognitive decline and inability to function as President.

Advertisement

It is an appalling indictment of not only the Democratic Party but the media, because we all knew back in 2020 Biden wasn't playing with a full deck. Saying that was, until this week, a lie and a 'deep fake' and the media would attack you for merely suggesting Biden's not all there.

Now that they can say the quiet part out loud (in a cynical attempt to pretend they're actually journalists), that doesn't mean someone isn't going to white knight for Biden.

Enter The Hill, which published this op-ed:

Donna Brazile wrote this, FYI. DONNA. BRAZIL! She writes:

America’s greatest presidents were sometimes treated like punching bags in office — insulted and vilified by opponents. President Biden has endured the same undeserved treatment. But I expect that, like other great presidents, history will judge him more accurately. 

Biden has been a historically transformative president. His landmark domestic accomplishments are comparable to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.   

A 2023 survey of 154 political scientists and other presidential experts ranked Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and George Washington as America’s three greatest presidents, in that order. Biden ranked No. 14. Donald Trump, who will become president again on Jan. 20, ranked No. 45 — last on the list. I’m confident Biden’s ranking will rise in the years ahead.  

Recommended

Proposed Note: German Christmas Market Terrorist Was Islamophobic Right-Winger
Brett T.
Advertisement

Hahahahahahahahaha.

Oh, wait. She's serious?!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Biden is one of -- if not the worst -- presidents in American history. Comparing him to FDR (whose New Deal prolonged the Great Depression) and the racist LBJ is on-brand.

They sure do.

But political scientists! Presidential experts!

She's carrying all that water.

They do disagree. Which is why he was going to lose to Trump and why the Democrats ousted him from the election.

Peak. Delusion.

Advertisement

Not even close.

Sadly, no.

An absolute failure.

Bingo!

Tags: DONNA BRAZILE JOE BIDEN OP-ED OPINION THE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Proposed Note: German Christmas Market Terrorist Was Islamophobic Right-Winger
Brett T.
Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares Biden Travel Plans
Doug P.
Tom Homan Explains Why DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Claim of Thorough Vetting of Illegals Is TOTAL BS
Doug P.
Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'
Brett T.
So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed Three Men for Insurance
Amy Curtis
Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist CEO Rage
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Proposed Note: German Christmas Market Terrorist Was Islamophobic Right-Winger Brett T.
Advertisement