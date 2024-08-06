The Climate Crisis Is Solved! Biden Administration to Ban Federal Use of Plastic Utensils

LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

The stock market tanked yesterday, at least two U.S. soldiers were killed after missiles hit the Ain Al Assad air base in Iraq, and the Biden administration has a laser-like focus on plastic utensils.

No, seriously.

We're so glad there are no more problems in the country or the world.

Then again, Biden doesn't get brief until 2:15 pm, so.

More from The New York Post:

The Biden administration announced a plan to target plastic pollution, dedicating particular focus to “phase out” single-use plastics – such as kitchen cutlery, cups and straws – across federal departments. 

President Biden announced the order taking aim at the “climate crisis” in July which would require an “all-hands-on-deck response” from every federal agency. 

“The President is committed to taking ambitious actions… to end plastic pollution and is calling upon the global community to do the same, with the goal to reduce the global production and consumption of virgin plastics,” the White House said.

This lasts precisely until there's another pandemic, FYI.

Air travel is stressful enough, don't give them ideas.

What a legacy.

But it makes them feel good. And that's all that matters.

Priorities in order.

This is great! Just great!

Sure is.

We may not be able to afford food, but at least we'll have nice utensils to (not) eat from.

They really, really care about you.

It's a religious belief.

They already banned incandescent bulbs, so nothing is off limits.

Yes. Yes, they are.

If this is their A-game, hoo boy.

Hahahahahahaha! Here's that reference, in case you missed it.

This is who your government is, and what they care about.

