The Climate Crisis Is Solved! Biden Administration to Ban Federal Use of Plastic Utensils

The stock market tanked yesterday, at least two U.S. soldiers were killed after missiles hit the Ain Al Assad air base in Iraq, and the Biden administration has a laser-like focus on plastic utensils.

No, seriously.

Biden admin will ban federal government using plastic cutlery to combat climate change https://t.co/Ex3nYyw8At pic.twitter.com/BuYG8nZU3c — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2024

We're so glad there are no more problems in the country or the world.

Then again, Biden doesn't get brief until 2:15 pm, so.

More from The New York Post:

The Biden administration announced a plan to target plastic pollution, dedicating particular focus to “phase out” single-use plastics – such as kitchen cutlery, cups and straws – across federal departments. President Biden announced the order taking aim at the “climate crisis” in July which would require an “all-hands-on-deck response” from every federal agency. “The President is committed to taking ambitious actions… to end plastic pollution and is calling upon the global community to do the same, with the goal to reduce the global production and consumption of virgin plastics,” the White House said.

This lasts precisely until there's another pandemic, FYI.

What about on planes? — @amuse (@amuse) August 6, 2024

Air travel is stressful enough, don't give them ideas.

Biden has really been banging out some hard-hitting policy as of late 🙄🙄🙄 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) August 6, 2024

What a legacy.

So now have to use cutlery that has to be washed which means much more water usage. This is the priority of the basement dummy? This administration is stuck on stupid. Banning these items won’t do a thing in terms of CO2 — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) August 6, 2024

But it makes them feel good. And that's all that matters.

the world is literally going to hell. glad they’re on top of the most important things. — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) August 6, 2024

Priorities in order.

WW3, markets in free fall, a coup deposed a senile president...solution...no plastic forks — TheOmegaMan (@TheOmegaMan7) August 6, 2024

This is great! Just great!

I’m sure that’s comforting to people who will never retire… — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 6, 2024

Sure is.

We may not be able to afford food, but at least we'll have nice utensils to (not) eat from.

Right! That’s what the American people are worried about. 🙄In the meantime, we can’t afford to buy groceries, gas, and pay our mortgages and rent. But Whoa plastic cutlery!!! For sure! 🖕🏼 — Cee Jay (@corimomma75) August 6, 2024

They really, really care about you.

The notion that plastic cutlery causes bad weather is incredibly stupid. https://t.co/lusKsfrXzo — Tom Nelson (@TomANelson) August 6, 2024

It's a religious belief.

They already got your straws.



Next will be the tips of shoelaces.



You know, to save the planet https://t.co/6HB9CRKD68 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 6, 2024

They already banned incandescent bulbs, so nothing is off limits.

Your Daily Reminder: All these people are fkn insane. https://t.co/3mVDVdPnXe — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 6, 2024

Yes. Yes, they are.

These people really have a finger on the pulse of what the average American is worried about. https://t.co/SAprqXfntE — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 6, 2024

If this is their A-game, hoo boy.

Put this man on Mount Rushmore immediately. https://t.co/hYvcSVF5R4 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 6, 2024

Hahahahahahaha! Here's that reference, in case you missed it.

Our economy is crashing, WWIII is breaking out in the Middle East and they’re prioritizing plastic forks people! https://t.co/xKxOOqQskA — 🇺🇸 🚛 Lisa McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) August 6, 2024

This is who your government is, and what they care about.