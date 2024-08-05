Rockets Fired at Iraq Air Base That Hosts US Forces

Here's some breaking news from The Daily Mail. Reportedly, an air base used by U.S. troops in Iraq was hit by two missiles. We knew that Iran was ramping up for an attack on Israel, and this may have been an attempt to keep their missiles from being intercepted.

Rockets were fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces. Two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base in western Iraq, security sources said. It was not clear if the attack caused any casualties or damage inside the base, the sources said. One security source said the rockets fell inside the base. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Situation Room later on Monday amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

