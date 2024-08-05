Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
Rockets Fired at Iraq Air Base That Hosts US Forces

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on August 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Here's some breaking news from The Daily Mail. Reportedly, an air base used by U.S. troops in Iraq was hit by two missiles. We knew that Iran was ramping up for an attack on Israel, and this may have been an attempt to keep their missiles from being intercepted.

Should someone wake up Joe?

The Daily Mail reports:

Rockets were fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces.

Two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base in western Iraq, security sources said.

It was not clear if the attack caused any casualties or damage inside the base, the sources said.

One security source said the rockets fell inside the base.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Situation Room later on Monday amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

So they do still invite President Joe Biden to their meetings. Will he issue a statement or leave it to Kamala Harris?

At least there are no reports of casualties (yet).

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

***

