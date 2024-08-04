LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud...
Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over...
Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dem...
WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
Mark Cuban Pretending He Understands 'Bipartisan' Border Bill to Support Kamala Goes SPECT...
Three Weeks Later and Dems/Never Trump Are STILL Trying to Pretend Trump Wasn't...
Dude Who Impregnated His Nanny (aka Kamala's Husband) Whines About 'Toxic Masculinity' and...
HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say...
Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for...
Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and...
'Low-Information' Black Woman Calls Out Kamala Harris at Trump Rally
IOC President Says Some 'Want to Own the Definition of Who Is a...
Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His...
Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote

Crazy Nancy Pelosi Suggests an 'Interesting' Addition to Mount Rushmore (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:55 PM on August 04, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Admittedly, old Nance is getting older and a little more delusional, but this takes the cake. 

Advertisement

Mam, let's be really for real.

Stahl was probably trying not to roll her eyes out of her head.

These are the ramblings of a drunk woman.

This is the best idea.

Don't put anything past Democrats. They are out to destroy everything about America.

Recommended

Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over Kamala's Heritage (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Three weeks ago Nancy couldn't wait to get rid of the guy.

More like asking Kamala's husband to promote being faithful to your wife and not getting your child's teacher pregnant.

Maybe she is testing the media to see how many stupid things she can say and make them nod along. If so, that's hilarious.

Advertisement

Mount Regretmore? That's hilarious!

Hunter and Joe could both live out their days together there.

It's all the plastic surgery.

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN NANCY PELOSI SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over Kamala's Heritage (Watch)
Sam J.
LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)
Sam J.
WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.
Mark Cuban Pretending He Understands 'Bipartisan' Border Bill to Support Kamala Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.
Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dems Really Are
Sam J.
Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over Kamala's Heritage (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement