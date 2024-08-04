Crazy Nancy Pelosi Suggests an 'Interesting' Addition to Mount Rushmore (WATCH)

Admittedly, old Nance is getting older and a little more delusional, but this takes the cake.

Crazy Nancy's delusions have reached a new level — saying Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore pic.twitter.com/ZF32Bg3NAW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2024

Advertisement

Mam, let's be really for real.

Stahl was probably trying not to roll her eyes out of her head.

😭😭😭😭😭😭



Time to put Winebox out to pasture. https://t.co/Pti44WulsO — Van Luken (@luken_van) August 4, 2024

These are the ramblings of a drunk woman.

She needs to be drug tested , and then charged with insider trading. — Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) August 4, 2024

This is the best idea.

It is a trap. They are just looking for an excuse to tear it down - the fact that Biden is a racist and a criminal will ensure its eventual destruction if Biden is added to Mount Rushmore. — @amuse (@amuse) August 4, 2024

Don't put anything past Democrats. They are out to destroy everything about America.

Same person who figuratively stabbed Biden in the back now wants to put his visage on Mt Rushmore. And the interviewer just takes that as if those two positions can be held simultaneously by the same person. It’s a clown show. — Willow (@Willowinski) August 4, 2024

Three weeks ago Nancy couldn't wait to get rid of the guy.

Nancy’s illusion of former speaker position has taken over entire common sense. Not sure she ever had any when it came to balanced power. Biden on Mt Rushmore is like asking Kamala to promote virginity. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) August 4, 2024

More like asking Kamala's husband to promote being faithful to your wife and not getting your child's teacher pregnant.

How does this witch have so much power?? She took old Joe Biden out in one weekend and put DEI hire Kamala Harris as the ticket..🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Gerseygal (@MandyGerseygal) August 4, 2024

Even she doesn’t believe that 😆 pic.twitter.com/NsjkG27BLa — NNoyingHusband (@NNoyingHusband) August 4, 2024

It's not delusion, it's open mockery. She knows she can promote any nutty theory and the media will repeat it brainlessly and without pushback. — Vile E Coyote (@WildYeeCoyote) August 4, 2024

Maybe she is testing the media to see how many stupid things she can say and make them nod along. If so, that's hilarious.

Nancy's liver should get a Purple Heart. — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) August 4, 2024

Advertisement

I wouldn’t be opposed to creating a second memorial of mount regretmore where we display the faces of presidential failure, Biden would fit in well there — All Hallows Patriot Apparel (@AllHallowsPat) August 4, 2024

Mount Regretmore? That's hilarious!

Maybe a “Mount Rushmore Federal Correctional Facility…” — Just_KRUDE (@Krude_DGAF) August 4, 2024

Hunter and Joe could both live out their days together there.

Blows my mind how she say’s it with a straight face!! — sally jean (@sally_jean) August 4, 2024

It's all the plastic surgery.