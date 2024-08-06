Who's Running the Country? Biden's Daily Schedule Includes Daily Briefing at 2 PM

We haven't seen much of President Joe Biden since he announced he was leaving the 2024 presidential campaign. Kamala? Advisors? Cabinet members?

The Left loves to say he got 80-plus million votes, so don't they owe it to those voters to tell them where the guy they elected is and what he's doing?

Advertisement

This daily schedule won't help the questions, though.

What good is a "Daily Brief" if you don't get it until 2:15pm? And who is running the country in the meantime? pic.twitter.com/6hxK209Rrj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 6, 2024

Not like anything's happening in the world right now? Biden can have a lie-in.

This guy does nothing as the world burns.



They need to 25A Joe, asap — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) August 6, 2024

If he's unfit to campaign, he's unfit to remain in the Oval Office.

This isn’t even a proper old man schedule. Yes, I went to bed at 9:00 last night but I’ve been up since 4:45 reviewing world events while emptying out last night’s sink full of dishes. — Philip Smyth (@philsmyth) August 6, 2024

Which means you do more in a day than the President.

We know this guy isn’t running anything. The question is who is? Kamala isn’t. Politicians are running cover for this guy. — Thank You Wyoming (@denverfrogTCU) August 6, 2024

Kamala may not be running the show, but she is running cover for Biden, too. And voters know.

I’ve been saying this his whole time in office. By 2pm eastern it’s what time in Ukraine or the Middle East? You basically get briefed when it’s night in the hottest part of the world! — Old Craftsman (@craftsmanwrench) August 6, 2024

It's fine. Totally fine. Nothing is going on in Ukraine and the Middle East.

It's not just today, Biden's been holding late morning/afternoon briefs for months now. https://t.co/IJ7eYOqnVJ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 6, 2024

Absolutel unacceptable.

These questions absolutely need to be answered.

As I keep wondering….who is running Our Country? https://t.co/32tcK19Sui — Rita Z (@RitaZ143) August 6, 2024

We deserve to know.

They absolutely are.

Where's the media?