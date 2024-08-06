This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
Keep Carrying That Water: Axios Says the Stock Market Slump Doesn't Mean Recession...
When the Nation Called, He QUIT: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim...
New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC
Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Now DELETED Tweet Says Exactly How She Feels About the...
BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats...
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her...
WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee...
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About R...
Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and...
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's...

Who's Running the Country? Biden's Daily Schedule Includes Daily Briefing at 2 PM

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

We haven't seen much of President Joe Biden since he announced he was leaving the 2024 presidential campaign. Kamala? Advisors? Cabinet members?

The Left loves to say he got 80-plus million votes, so don't they owe it to those voters to tell them where the guy they elected is and what he's doing?

Advertisement

This daily schedule won't help the questions, though.

Not like anything's happening in the world right now? Biden can have a lie-in.

If he's unfit to campaign, he's unfit to remain in the Oval Office.

Which means you do more in a day than the President.

Kamala may not be running the show, but she is running cover for Biden, too. And voters know.

Recommended

Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's fine. Totally fine. Nothing is going on in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Absolutel unacceptable.

These questions absolutely need to be answered.

We deserve to know.

They absolutely are.

Where's the media?

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)
Sam J.
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families
Sam J.
New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC
Amy Curtis
When the Nation Called, He QUIT: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim Walz Shows Us Who He REALLY Is
Sam J.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Now DELETED Tweet Says Exactly How She Feels About the Walz Pick
justmindy
BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement