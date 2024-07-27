Bad News for Cackling Kamala ... Voters Blame Her for Hiding Biden's Failing Condition

This is bad news for 'Kamp Kamala'. 92% of voters say she knew about Biden's diminished condition and helped cover it up. You can't get that many people to agree the sky is blue.

92% of voters blame Kamala Harris for Biden health coverup: poll https://t.co/8RdrVlyrXw pic.twitter.com/koAE6UHyYK — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2024

A staggering 92% of respondents who believe there was a coverup think Harris knew at least a little bit about the president’s progressive deterioration, which became too much for even mainstream media to deny after his debate debacle against former President Donald Trump last month in Atlanta, though Biden’s issues have been discussed openly on the right since he took office in 2021. And of that vast majority of coverup believers charging Harris, a former prosecutor, with being part of a conspiracy to defraud the American people about the octogenarian’s obvious decline, most believe she knew a “great deal” about Biden’s issues — but chose not to say anything. Overall, 68% say she had ample knowledge of Biden’s deterioration, with 78% of Republicans, 73% of independents, and 82% of self-identified conservatives believing the VP was central to the coverup.

Voters believing you lied to them can't be a good way to get elected.

92% of voters don't agree the sky is blue.



Nail her on this. Put it in every campaign ad and get them running tomorrow. The time to knock her down is now, not a month from now. https://t.co/twoBoD4N5J — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2024

The other 8% are unresponsive to stimuli https://t.co/nUDATIvuFr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 27, 2024

So, basically, they are Joe Biden.

Shortest honeymoon ever. There are dozens of statements and declarations made by Harris that aren't going away despite many in media attempting to pretend they were never made. https://t.co/iMIiFsf8qw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 26, 2024

It's time to fill the airwaves with all of her flip-flopping.

Look at Kamala already bringing people together to agree on something.

Translation: 92% of Americans believe @KamalaHarris to be a dishonest power monger, devoid of any concern for America. The cover up was deliberate. So was Biden’s ouster. Nothing patriotic about either. @KamalaHQ @GOP @realDonaldTrump @JDVance https://t.co/wB53rLmcyi — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) July 26, 2024

Well said.

It’s a very valid point that the administration has been lying about Biden’s health and she was part of that https://t.co/aH5Z2qIFIX — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) July 26, 2024

She absolutely was.

When was the last time 92% of Americans agreed on anything?



Run with this, #GOP. https://t.co/snXFbQtDKt — Dave Galluch (@DaveGalluchPA) July 27, 2024

The commercials write themselves.

She’s responsible more than anyone else for participating in the coverup. She lied to the American ppl for month—years! And he’s still the one with the nuclear football. https://t.co/iGmk60sYvU — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀ (@amy_likes_owls) July 27, 2024

She was second in command. If the number one guy is too impaired to do his job, as Biden clearly is, she had an obligation to tell Americans. She failed.