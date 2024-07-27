Radicals Hire Radicals: Harris Campaign Graphic Designer Has History of Calling for Politi...
Bad News for Cackling Kamala ... Voters Blame Her for Hiding Biden's Failing Condition

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This is bad news for 'Kamp Kamala'. 92% of voters say she knew about Biden's diminished condition and helped cover it up. You can't get that many people to agree the sky is blue.

A staggering 92% of respondents who believe there was a coverup think Harris knew at least a little bit about the president’s progressive deterioration, which became too much for even mainstream media to deny after his debate debacle against former President Donald Trump last month in Atlanta, though Biden’s issues have been discussed openly on the right since he took office in 2021.

And of that vast majority of coverup believers charging Harris, a former prosecutor, with being part of a conspiracy to defraud the American people about the octogenarian’s obvious decline, most believe she knew a “great deal” about Biden’s issues — but chose not to say anything.

Overall, 68% say she had ample knowledge of Biden’s deterioration, with 78% of Republicans, 73% of independents, and 82% of self-identified conservatives believing the VP was central to the coverup.

 Voters believing you lied to them can't be a good way to get elected.

So, basically, they are Joe Biden.

It's time to fill the airwaves with all of her flip-flopping.

Look at Kamala already bringing people together to agree on something.

Well said.

She absolutely was.

The commercials write themselves.

She was second in command. If the number one guy is too impaired to do his job, as Biden clearly is, she had an obligation to tell Americans. She failed.

