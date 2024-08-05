The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump Reelected

The Atlantic Writes About Kamala Harris’ ‘Oddball Charms’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 05, 2024
The Left are masters at projection. Whatever they accuse the Right of -- be it sexism, racism, anti-Semitism or violence -- they're the ones guilty of it.

Kinda like when someone's significant other accuses them of cheating, because they're the actual cheaters.

We all know it and see it, and yet they keep trying to pretend it's the Right that's violent.

Here's The Economist doing just that:

Here's their asinine argument:

If he prevails in November, Trump makes clear, so will the Capitol rioters. In June, the Supreme Court bolstered his cause. It ruled that prosecutors overstepped by charging some rioters with obstruction under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a law passed in 2002 to address a corporate-fraud scandal. About a quarter of the more than 1,400 January 6th defendants will benefit, although all of them face other charges. Trump also scored a “big win”, as he put it, when the court ruled that presidents enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts while in office, a decision that will delay and possibly scuttle his own January 6th prosecution.

Should Trump win, he will seek to legitimise further the American far right, not only by liberating the Proud Boys, but also by inviting its factions to ally with him during his second term. Besides the Proud Boys, several leaders of the Oath Keepers, an extremist militia, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for the Capitol attack. They too may be freed. Other ideologically adjacent groups may well feel empowered: Christian nationalists, anti-government militias and bands of skinheads and neo-Nazis.

None of this is true.

This is three weeks after Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt by an apparent Lefty.

And a little less than two weeks since violent pro-Hamas protesters dragged police through the streets of DC (without facing any consequences).

But tell us more about the 'far right'.

It's always from the Left, and we can see it with our own eyes.

We all remember the summer of 2020.

You are too kind.

Heh.

It has no meaning. Just like 'racist' and 'homophobe.'

But this time they really mean it.

All of this.

They will.

