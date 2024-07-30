JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account

This story is popping on Twitter, and -- if true -- it makes the entire mess surrounding the investigation into the Trump assassination attempt even worse.

In the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt, the Left argued Crooks was a registered Republican even though he'd made donations to ActBlue and Biden himself on inauguration day. Not exactly Republican, pro-Trump behavior.

At this time, it's not confirmed that the account in question belonged to Thomas Crooks, but if it does -- and the FBI requested info on this particular account -- the way it was portrayed in Congressional testimony is different from what the account actually posted. The FBI seems to be going with the 'Crooks was right-wing' narrative, implying his posts were 'anti-immigration.'

But Gab founder Andrew Torba disagrees, and has some documentation that contradicts the FBI.

And that's a bad look for the FBI.

Remember how the FBI had to walk back testimony after Director Christopher Wray fueled the 'Trump wasn't really shot' conspiracy theory.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told Congress recently the account had 'anti-immigrant' and 'anti-semitic' views.

BREAKING: The FBI is now claiming that the Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had an unspecified "social media account" in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted "anti-immigrant and anti-semitic" content.



The entire posts reads:

This is not consistent with Gab's understanding of the shooter's motives based on an Emergency Disclosure Request ("EDR") we received from the FBI last week for the Gab account "EpicMicrowave" which, based on the content of that EDR, the FBI appeared to think belonged to Thomas Crooks. Many, particularly regime media reporters, have doubted Gab's claims that this request existed. Normally we don't confirm the existence or content of law enforcement communications. In this instance we had to make an exception due to the overwhelming public interest in disclosure and transparency. As a courtesy to law enforcement, we are not going to post the entire request. This is the first page of that request. The story is this: the account for which data was requested was, UNEQUIVOCALLY, pro-Biden and in particular pro-Biden's immigration policy. To the best of Gab's knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter.

Again, at this time, it's still unconfirmed the account belonged to Thomas Crooks, but this is the account the FBI requested information on.

But if it's confirmed and the account is, in fact, 'unequivocally' pro-Biden, it creates so many more questions than it answers.

And we deserve answers.

When there are updates, we'll let you know.