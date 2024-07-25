This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests Were Made During Yesterday's Riot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:15 PM on July 25, 2024
Townhall/Spencer Brown

Yesterday's out of control riot in DC -- where thousands of pro-Hamas goons vandalized buildings and burned American flags and dragged cops through the street -- saw few arrests despite the insanity.

Why?

Well:

This is what 'defund the police' looks like.


And they swore in 200 NYPD officers to help out. What happened with that?

A complete failure of law enforcement.

Because this is (D)ifferent.

Massive failure.

They have their priorities.

And they don't care.

Right?

Where are journalists asking these questions?

It's an utter failure.

Plenty of blame to go around.

Utterly ridiculous.

It is.

And it'll only get worse under Kamala Harris.

If they don't, we should all be outraged.

It's not anomalies.

They certainly have their priorities.

You can bet they'd find the resources.

No one believes this.

