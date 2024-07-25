No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests Were Made During Yesterday's Riot

Yesterday's out of control riot in DC -- where thousands of pro-Hamas goons vandalized buildings and burned American flags and dragged cops through the street -- saw few arrests despite the insanity.

Why?

Well:

New: U.S. Park Police (@1791FOP) explain why few arrests were made outside of Union Station yesterday, they only had 29 officers for crowd control and they did everything they could.



"We simply did not have the staffing or resources to accomplish a mass arrest operation." pic.twitter.com/bGjdwmnBUY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 25, 2024

This is what 'defund the police' looks like.





And they swore in 200 NYPD officers to help out. What happened with that?

It is worth pointing out, DC Metro Police and Capitol Police were on the other side of Columbus Circle and they did support Park Police, but only after Park Police officers had moved away from the crowd, as you can see here:https://t.co/6ZWNFO32zZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 25, 2024

A complete failure of law enforcement.

Why doesn’t DOJ relentlessly hunt them down, & capture them? — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 25, 2024

Because this is (D)ifferent.

Massive security failure on the part of @MayorBowser - communications were sent to her office warning her about this! — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 25, 2024

Massive failure.

Too busy arresting women praying in front of abortion clinics. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) July 25, 2024

They have their priorities.

29 officers. The Harris government is failing its citizens and putting the lives of Americans in danger. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 25, 2024

And they don't care.

that's OK. they have proven they can track people down weeks, months even YEARS later via cell phone data. I expect there will be some early morning raids on these people, right? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 25, 2024

Right?

Will the @FBI be stepping in to assist in the investigation, arrests, and charges or are they still busy chasing down grandmas praying at the capitol on J6? — Trista (@ItsJustTrista) July 25, 2024

Where are journalists asking these questions?

I've visited DC twice, and it seemed like every building had its own police force. That 29 officers were left to fend for themselves, some being dragged away, is an abysmal failure of planning and interoperability from the leaders. https://t.co/Dx3Wc2efLc pic.twitter.com/SJvbHB7zPO — Professor_357 (@Prof_357) July 25, 2024

It's an utter failure.

The blame for this unpreparedness and dereliction of duty rests squarely on @potus and his utterly incompetent administration https://t.co/M71bOyTicG — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) July 25, 2024

Plenty of blame to go around.

Utterly ridiculous.

Not enough Secret Service. Not enough Capitol Police. Sensing a pattern of defund like behavior. https://t.co/yJTZoB6Ud3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2024

It is.

And it'll only get worse under Kamala Harris.

The Capital Police were involved too, and we’ve learned the FBI can use facial recognition & cell,data to track down & arrest people over months. https://t.co/SgDh4uc0MV — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) July 25, 2024

If they don't, we should all be outraged.

This episode and the secret service debacle are not anomalies...they are the result of policy and ideology of elected leaders. https://t.co/AjAV7LHyTx — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) July 25, 2024

It's not anomalies.

They had plenty of policing for the WW2 monument to keep honor flight WW2 veterans out during a government shutdown https://t.co/wyC8i4b0g0 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) July 25, 2024

They certainly have their priorities.

Resources would’ve been aplenty if Republicans have been the ones rioting, but we all know that. https://t.co/lvZNST93hT — SimpleKindOfFan (@SimpleKindOfFan) July 25, 2024

You can bet they'd find the resources.

Does anyone believe this Really? Anyone? https://t.co/fOCaes2N6G — PythonFive (@pyhtonfive) July 25, 2024

No one believes this.