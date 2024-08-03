Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With...
Hard Landing: Salena Zito Says Friday's Jobs Report Hit Middle America Hard, Spells BAD NEWS For Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We told you about the jobs report yesterday. Not only were May and June jobs numbers revised downward, again, but July only saw 114,000 jobs added and unemployment shot up to 4.3%.

This is going to hit middle-class Americans hard. They've already been struggling under Bidenomics, with the administration gaslighting them into thinking things are really great.

Salena Zito, who does a fantastic job reporting on the issues that concern the average American, writes about the spectre of recession:

Here's more from Zito atThe Washington Examiner:

When it comes to what is most important to people when they go to the voting booth, the economy is always the No. 1 concern. The latest Brookings Report, released before the weak jobs market came to light and inflation was the overriding economic issue, showed a whopping 65% of voters rate the economy as good during Donald Trump’s presidency as compared to 38% under the Biden-Harris administration.

Paul Sracic, political science professor at Youngstown State University, said political strategist James Carville was right when he said “It’s the economy stupid” when he centered former President Bill Clinton’s campaign on economic issues.

“As it was then and now, it is how people feel about the economy and if their lives are better that is driving this election,” he said. “The word recession is powerful. A lot of economics is psychological. The numbers that came out on Friday is very bad news for the Harris campaign. They were touting a soft landing last week and that is not going to happen now.”

There's no soft landing.

And recession is coming.

That's what Trump and the GOP need to do: hammer the economy.

They'll have to face the consequences of lying. Much in the same way lying about Joe Biden's cognitive health came back to bite them in the butt, this will, too.

We remember that. 

They will not call this a recession. We could go into a full-on depression and they'd still say everything is fine.

We certainly hope not.

They really should pay more attention.

'Fair to neutral'.

Insane.

It really is.

Tags: ECONOMY INFLATION MIDDLE CLASS RECESSION SALENA ZITO BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

