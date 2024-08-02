Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'
WORSE THAN EXPECTED: July Jobs Report Is Out, It's BAD News for Biden-Harris (Even Worse for Americans)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 02, 2024
Sarah D.

Biden has bragged the economy is great. Historic! Most job growth ever! Wages keeping up or outpacing inflation! 

Right. It's all lies. June's numbers were bad, too, and July's are a disaster.

Wow.

And here's more from the AP:

The U.S. economy suffered an unexpected setback in July, as hiring fell sharply and the unemployment rate rose for the fourth straight month as sustained higher interest rates take a toll on businesses and consumers.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that employers added just 114,000 jobs in July – 35% fewer than forecasters had expected – and that unemployment, now up to 4.3%, is the highest since October 2021.

“Things are deteriorating quickly,’’ said Julia Pollak, chief economist at the job marketplace ZipRecruiter. The news shook financial markets around the world.

This is fine. We're sure it's fine. Everything is fine.

We're already there, probably.

Almost 40% of adults are worried about making ends meet.

And reality -- when it does catch up -- bites. Hard.

Like a laser.

It sure is.

She won't get any questions about this.

Yep.

We did it though.

Wheee!

And it's not going to get any better.

This is what they should be doing.

All of this.

And who is getting hit hardest by this? Well, take a look:

Remember this as Biden dumps more student loan forgiveness debt on them.

