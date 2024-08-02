WORSE THAN EXPECTED: July Jobs Report Is Out, It's BAD News for Biden-Harris (Even Worse for Americans)

Biden has bragged the economy is great. Historic! Most job growth ever! Wages keeping up or outpacing inflation!

Right. It's all lies. June's numbers were bad, too, and July's are a disaster.

Advertisement

JOBS REPORT: “MUCH WEAKER THAN EXPECTED.”



Unemployment shot up to 4.3% — the highest since October 2021. pic.twitter.com/fPaTfIhE2Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2024

Wow.

US added just 114,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate hits 4.3% as interest rates take economic toll https://t.co/tnZos8sHlu — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2024

And here's more from the AP:

The U.S. economy suffered an unexpected setback in July, as hiring fell sharply and the unemployment rate rose for the fourth straight month as sustained higher interest rates take a toll on businesses and consumers. Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that employers added just 114,000 jobs in July – 35% fewer than forecasters had expected – and that unemployment, now up to 4.3%, is the highest since October 2021. “Things are deteriorating quickly,’’ said Julia Pollak, chief economist at the job marketplace ZipRecruiter. The news shook financial markets around the world.

This is fine. We're sure it's fine. Everything is fine.

We are headed for a recession thanks to Bidenomics. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 2, 2024

We're already there, probably.

Small businesses have been feeling a recession for months, but the people shortage has produced a different kind of pain.



People kept their jobs, but their personal economics didn’t keep pace. — Andrew Crapuchettes (@ACrapuchettes) August 2, 2024

Almost 40% of adults are worried about making ends meet.

The economic numbers have been a fabrication. Adjusted downwards later on. Every time.



At some point reality catches up. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 2, 2024

And reality -- when it does catch up -- bites. Hard.

Like a laser.

A vote for @KamalaHarris is a vote for more of this https://t.co/htVWDrajO3 — Hoosier Mama (@AHoosierMama) August 2, 2024

It sure is.

I wonder how Kamala Harris will answer questions about this when the press asks her… oh yea, forgot. https://t.co/E9nD0EhhPt — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) August 2, 2024

She won't get any questions about this.

As *Bidenomics take economic toll. — stratton (@StrattonH) August 2, 2024

Yep.

Bidenomics. Keep up good work Kamala. pic.twitter.com/3UGVzt32tp — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) August 2, 2024

We did it though.

Building Back Better into Socialism — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) August 2, 2024

Wheee!

The Harris economy is starting to break https://t.co/EjLWLrm1La — Magills (@magills_) August 2, 2024

And it's not going to get any better.

If I were a GOP campaign I would spend the rest of today and this weekend just hammering the disaster jobs report https://t.co/vOiNTpPVDR — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

This is what they should be doing.

Funny because the only non-abortion ad I've seen for her is one where she promises to be for the workers and the economy under her administration sucks for workers. https://t.co/upVXq55Vhl — RBe (@RBPundit) August 2, 2024

All of this.

And who is getting hit hardest by this? Well, take a look:

Americans without college degrees have seen the biggest jump in unemployment. They are feeling the pain from this rapidly cooling job market.



No HS education: 6.7% (up from 5.3% last July)

High School degree only: 4.6% (up from 3.3% last July)

College degree: 2.3% (up from 2%… pic.twitter.com/kKo0denMly — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 2, 2024

Remember this as Biden dumps more student loan forgiveness debt on them.