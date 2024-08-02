Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were Just LOWERED

You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on August 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We told you earlier about how the July jobs report was sub-optimal for Biden and the Kamala Harris campaign. And the hits keep coming. Not only was July not great, but May and June were revised down again. Just like almost all the other jobs reports.

Not only is the unemployment now at a 3-year high, but revisions are the new normal.

Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been revised lower just in 2024 so far.

What is happening here?

We all know what's happening here.

And the media ignores it.

Of course.

This is fine. Totally fine.

Some people treat Orwell like an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

So far, nearly a year's worth of revised jobs numbers isn't enough.

And when they become normal, people ignore it.

And gaslighting.

And lie, and lie, and lie.

The adults are back in charge.

Or something.

They'd never lie to us.

And given that July wasn't great to begin with, this'll be a disaster.

