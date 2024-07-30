More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future...
Josh Hawley Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Acting Secret Service Director for Not Firing...
This Is Fine: Julio Rosas Reports Violent Venezuelan Gang Has Green Light to...
Misinformation Is Back, Baby! Axios Whines About 'Deep Fake' Political Parody Video Shared...
Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
Given Opportunity to Clarify Biden's Bizarre Threat To Speaker Johnson Yesterday, KJP Doub...
Flashback to Kamala Harris Endorsing Reparations Before She Claims She Changed Her Mind...
Thing That Isn't Happening Keeps Happening: More Than 100 NON-CITIZENS Voted in DC's...
Deflating Democrats, Bengals QB Joe Burrow Clarifies He Was NOT on 'White Dudes...
The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What...
PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in...
JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish...
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins...
RUN AWAY: Roy Cooper Removes Himself From Consideration As Harris Running Mate

Hello, 911? Scott Baio DESTROYS Hillary Clinton When It Comes to Being 'Weird'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:15 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The whole 'JD Vance is weird' troll is really ineffective and stupid. Worth nothing more than derision and mockery if -- for nothing else -- the way the Left all parroted the line like good little robots.

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton decided to chime in. She really shouldn't do this, because whenever she tries to jump into the meme game, she ends up sounding like your very unhip grandma.

It's just cringe.

Here's her contribution to the 'weird' meme:

Yikes.

She got dragged for it yesterday, but conservative actor Scott Baio came in and absolutely hit it out of the park.

The post continues after the cut off:

I guess it’s not weird to say “what difference does it make” after people died in Benghazi. Republicans allow Americans to vote for their candidate to run for president instead of installing someone, I guess that’s weird to you!

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hillary locked down the replies. So brave.

This is also the woman who walked into a normal American's apartment and looked like she was on an alien planet. She has no concept of weird.

Also, remember her bizarre expression on her face during the balloon drop at the DNC?

Yeah, she's totally not weird.

Yeah, weird.

Indeed.

So rich and ironic.

It has to make them so mad he got out of poverty and did well.

You'd think.

Advertisement

All of this.

She should have. But she didn't.

And now here we are.

They can't tolerate a difference of opinion.

Never. By design.

Probably not.

She sure is.

Tags: DEMOCRAT GOP HILLARY CLINTON SCOTT BAIO JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Josh Hawley Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Acting Secret Service Director for Not Firing Anyone (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)
Sam J.
More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future Is Bright With Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account
Amy Curtis
Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement