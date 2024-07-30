Hello, 911? Scott Baio DESTROYS Hillary Clinton When It Comes to Being 'Weird'

The whole 'JD Vance is weird' troll is really ineffective and stupid. Worth nothing more than derision and mockery if -- for nothing else -- the way the Left all parroted the line like good little robots.

Hillary Clinton decided to chime in. She really shouldn't do this, because whenever she tries to jump into the meme game, she ends up sounding like your very unhip grandma.

It's just cringe.

Here's her contribution to the 'weird' meme:

If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 29, 2024

Yikes.

She got dragged for it yesterday, but conservative actor Scott Baio came in and absolutely hit it out of the park.

I guess it’s NOT weird for your husband to have multiple affairs. I guess it’s NOT weird to be an election denier. I guess it’s NOT weird to delete 30k emails and smash up multiple cell phones. I guess it’s not weird to say “what difference does it make” after people died in… https://t.co/WeRWWVbrYi — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) July 30, 2024

The post continues after the cut off:

I guess it’s not weird to say “what difference does it make” after people died in Benghazi. Republicans allow Americans to vote for their candidate to run for president instead of installing someone, I guess that’s weird to you!

Hillary locked down the replies. So brave.

This is also the woman who walked into a normal American's apartment and looked like she was on an alien planet. She has no concept of weird.

Also, remember her bizarre expression on her face during the balloon drop at the DNC?

Yeah, she's totally not weird.

So weird pic.twitter.com/Ht592N6QWz — Time Traveler Anonymous (@TimeTravelAnon) July 30, 2024

Yeah, weird.

Hey - if Hillary thinks we are weird, take it as a compliment. — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) July 30, 2024

Indeed.

The party that doesn't know what gender they identify as on any given day calls us weird. That's rich. — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) July 30, 2024

So rich and ironic.

If JD Vance is weird, I say it's a good weird. He started out a hillbilly and did good. Really good. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) July 30, 2024

It has to make them so mad he got out of poverty and did well.

There’re moving the goalpost from issues to feelings once again. You think people would see that by now. — Michael J (@michaeljpoetry) July 30, 2024

You'd think.

All of this.

Hilly should have just stayed out of it. ⤵️ https://t.co/dXHkwedjBd — Elle (@L4Logic) July 30, 2024

She should have. But she didn't.

And now here we are.

I guess it's NOT weird that she turns commenting off...typical weak behavior from the left. Can't allow a different narrative! https://t.co/wUbc8b4HCR — Mommajo1776 (@Mommajo64221025) July 30, 2024

They can't tolerate a difference of opinion.

The reason the left can say stuff like Clinton is because they are never challenged by the MSM. Never. https://t.co/2hHJCUb6NL — wrytr (@wrytyrs) July 30, 2024

Never. By design.

Hillary doesn't love Chachi https://t.co/3Dd1LuQ6RF — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) July 30, 2024

Probably not.

She sure is.