Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Projection Rake in Rush to Join the Dems' 'Weird and Creepy' Game

Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on July 29, 2024
Twitter

When it comes to the Left's narrative about Donald Trump and now JD Vance, "grave threat to democracy" must have worn a bit thin, so now the new thing is "weird." The media is of course happy to help push that new angle:

Predictably, two-time presidential candidate and zero-time winner Hillary Clinton jumped on this particular Democrat bandwagon, and Clinton again knows what the reaction will be because the replies are turned off:

To paraphrase Hillary's husband, "it depends on what your definition of 'weird' is."

"Weird" is running for president and going to coal country and promising to put them all out of work. "Creepy and controlling" is running a smear campaign against women with accusations against your husband to contain "bimbo eruptions." 

Would what Hillary's husband did in the Oval Office with an intern be considered "weird"? Maybe not to the Left.

The bottom line:

Another day brings with it more projection from Hillary Clinton.

