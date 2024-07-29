Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Projection Rake in Rush to Join the Dems' 'Weird and Creepy' Game

When it comes to the Left's narrative about Donald Trump and now JD Vance, "grave threat to democracy" must have worn a bit thin, so now the new thing is "weird." The media is of course happy to help push that new angle:

As the Grabien data below demonstrates, CNN & MSNBC are the locomotives pulling the “Vance is weird” talking point. In the last two days they’ve broadcast that DNC line more than 150 times between the two networks. pic.twitter.com/OsAJhXaKYt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

Predictably, two-time presidential candidate and zero-time winner Hillary Clinton jumped on this particular Democrat bandwagon, and Clinton again knows what the reaction will be because the replies are turned off:

If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 29, 2024

To paraphrase Hillary's husband, "it depends on what your definition of 'weird' is."

Only weirdos lock replies https://t.co/iBSPtm91qd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 29, 2024

"Weird" is running for president and going to coal country and promising to put them all out of work. "Creepy and controlling" is running a smear campaign against women with accusations against your husband to contain "bimbo eruptions."

Would what Hillary's husband did in the Oval Office with an intern be considered "weird"? Maybe not to the Left.

What’s very weird, creepy and controlling is forcing two year old children to wear masks and six month old babies to get COVID vaccines based on zero scientific evidence https://t.co/EbP98Iml1R — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 29, 2024

Weird, creepy, and controlling…



You mean like forcing girls to change clothes in locker rooms with men?



Like pretending men can get pregnant?



Like telling teachers to hide kids’ gender transitions from parents? https://t.co/rGX3a0Pibp — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) July 29, 2024

What did I miss? Are Trump and Vance dressing like women or leather clad dogs? https://t.co/C3MXVmCYss — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) July 29, 2024

“Controlling” is not allowing replies to your post on a social media site. I find that weird.



Dems are the party of weird. Just own it. https://t.co/6rcvGWdvB2 pic.twitter.com/qtS1M4Iorf — Lester Dent (@LesterDent) July 29, 2024

The bottom line:

Realllllll rich coming from her. 🙄 https://t.co/CeZTV0PKL2 — That Girl Heather (@Mrs_Snakehole) July 29, 2024

Another day brings with it more projection from Hillary Clinton.