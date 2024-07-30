More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future...
Misinformation Is Back, Baby! Axios Whines About 'Deep Fake' Political Parody Video Shared by Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 30, 2024
Meme

Axios has been one of the worst when it comes to media bias. Hours after Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, they went into overdrive scrubbing her record as border czar

The other day, Elon Musk and many others shared an obvious parody video -- one that was hilarious and brutally honest about Kamala Harris and her record. It really ticked off the Left. California Governor Gavin Newsom said he'd sign a bill to make such parodies illegal.

That violates the First Amendment, but you do you, Governor Hair Gel.

Anyway, Axios is jumping into the defense of Kamala again, criticizing those parodies as 'deep fakes.'

They write:

As AI keeps refining its ability to copy the voices and moving images of public figures, deepfake creators are turning to the "it's just a parody" defense.

The big picture: American media's long tradition of political humor is well-protected by the First Amendment — letting citizens inject almost any kind of fiction or fraud into the national dialogue as long as they label it comedy.

Remember that back at the beginning of July, the media were encouraging the Biden campaign to use AI to make Biden look more cognitively sound than he really is.

But now it's bad again.

They had little credibility to begin with.

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
It's clearly a parody.

They're just mad the right is better at this than they are.

Don't forget it.

And we're laughing at them.

They do not have a sense of humor.

Pure projection.

Parody, apparently.

It is when they want it to be.

Yes, lead by example, Axios.

Well, it is an election year, after all.

They are literally this meme.

Yep.

They sure were.

No, it's not.

Bingo.

The First Amendment is meant to protect controversial, unpopular speech. That's its entire purpose, and anyone who says otherwise is lying or dishonest.

