Misinformation Is Back, Baby! Axios Whines About 'Deep Fake' Political Parody Video Shared by Elon Musk

Axios has been one of the worst when it comes to media bias. Hours after Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, they went into overdrive scrubbing her record as border czar.

The other day, Elon Musk and many others shared an obvious parody video -- one that was hilarious and brutally honest about Kamala Harris and her record. It really ticked off the Left. California Governor Gavin Newsom said he'd sign a bill to make such parodies illegal.

That violates the First Amendment, but you do you, Governor Hair Gel.

Anyway, Axios is jumping into the defense of Kamala again, criticizing those parodies as 'deep fakes.'

America's long tradition of political humor is well-protected by the First Amendment. Now, deepfake creators — and spreaders like Elon Musk — are turning to the "it's just a parody" defense.https://t.co/ysDF6pyMam — Axios (@axios) July 30, 2024

They write:

As AI keeps refining its ability to copy the voices and moving images of public figures, deepfake creators are turning to the "it's just a parody" defense. The big picture: American media's long tradition of political humor is well-protected by the First Amendment — letting citizens inject almost any kind of fiction or fraud into the national dialogue as long as they label it comedy.

Remember that back at the beginning of July, the media were encouraging the Biden campaign to use AI to make Biden look more cognitively sound than he really is.

But now it's bad again.

What happened to Axios? All credibility list. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 30, 2024

They had little credibility to begin with.

This is the parody ad that prompted this hissy fit.



I repeat myself, but if you think this was presenting itself as a real ad, then you need to log off the internet forever; it is not a safe place for you.pic.twitter.com/zUREw4Cotx — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) July 30, 2024

It's clearly a parody.

They're just mad the right is better at this than they are.

You try to gaslight us by saying Kamala was never the border czar. Sit all the way the f**k down — Carlos (@txiokatu) July 30, 2024

Don't forget it.

You’re the joke now — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 30, 2024

And we're laughing at them.

I’m sorry you don’t have a sense of humor. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 30, 2024

They do not have a sense of humor.

Lefties have become so comfortable employing the BIG LIE tactic that extreme parody like this looks like the tactic being played on them. Literally every accusation a leftie makes about the right is projection. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) July 30, 2024

Pure projection.

Hey @scottros, which part of this was confusing to you? pic.twitter.com/gNPNgeyqpX — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) July 30, 2024

Parody, apparently.

The first amendment is not a loophole you freaking commies. @JimVandeHei — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) July 30, 2024

It is when they want it to be.

If you think we should abandon the First Amendment, feel free to go first. https://t.co/OHuZ48qBLY — Matt Cover (@MattCover) July 30, 2024

Yes, lead by example, Axios.

Jokes are bad again everybody https://t.co/Y70pYZm9Qj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 30, 2024

Well, it is an election year, after all.

They are literally this meme.

Yep.

Weren’t you literally just called out for lying? https://t.co/9Llew9sI94 — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) July 30, 2024

They sure were.

Reason # 497 why Axios needs a legal editor: They call it the "parody loophole."



The First Amendment is not a loophole. https://t.co/s6mfR9BOE3 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) July 30, 2024

No, it's not.

The “it’s just a parody” defense AKA the correct defense. https://t.co/DLKqQkW8Iw — RBe (@RBPundit) July 30, 2024

Bingo.

The First Amendment is meant to protect controversial, unpopular speech. That's its entire purpose, and anyone who says otherwise is lying or dishonest.