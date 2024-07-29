WATCH: JD Vance Responds to 'Weird' Accusations, Posts CRINGE Video of Kamala Harris Sharing Her Pronouns

Calling the GOP Vice Presidential Candidate 'weird' is probably not a game the Left should've played, but play it they are. Not only are they getting mocked endlessly, Kamala herself is not exactly above accusations of being weird. Watch her speak in public, or this awful interview moment with Nora O'Donnell (the blank stare, the awkward laugh, the goofy expression on her face).
Here's JD Vance himself absolutely embarrassing Kamala Harris for giving her pronouns to Chris Cuomo before a town hall.
"JD Vance is weird" pic.twitter.com/a91dVSnp1V— JD Vance (@JDVance) July 29, 2024
This isn't the first time she's done that, either.
Starting a conversation with your pronouns is awkward and forced. Nothing more than virtue signaling that flies in the face of millennia of human communication and basic biological common sense.
Did that dude say “mine too”? 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2024
He sure did.
But JD Vance is 'weird' or something.
This is the way. pic.twitter.com/hRI9UoAERQ— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2024
It sure is.
Speaking of weird:
You aren’t imagining what can be, unburdened by what has been, Senator Vance.— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) July 29, 2024
So, let @KamalaHarris help you, for 4 minutes. pic.twitter.com/k8u48lYyks
Has she ever had a normal conversation with another human being?
So weird. pic.twitter.com/vmoyZjMb0s— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 29, 2024
People in glass houses, stones, and all that.
July 29, 2024
Right?
"JD Vance is weird" https://t.co/8SMuH365qq pic.twitter.com/oUzZWvHd8k— a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) July 29, 2024
Keep the hits coming.
“JD Vance is weird” https://t.co/9yeNwB76c1 pic.twitter.com/jcbP1ve0D8— John Slaughter, Esq. (@JSlaughterEsq) July 29, 2024
If these people are calling you weird, you're doing something right.
Translation: they got nothing https://t.co/Vv4wl9oPQC— Heidi (@HeidiL_RN) July 29, 2024
They really do. If 'he's weird' is the best argument they've got, it's not working.
.@JDVance trolls well.— Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) July 29, 2024
What a VP pick by @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/fbvhuL2tli
This is the way to play the game.
She’s a complete DEI Idiot. https://t.co/1N5LtU0XQt— Bosco Bombed… (@CowlynKrull) July 29, 2024
But 'JD Vance' is weird.
Or something.
