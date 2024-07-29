'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?

WATCH: JD Vance Responds to 'Weird' Accusations, Posts CRINGE Video of Kamala Harris Sharing Her Pronouns

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 29, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Calling the GOP Vice Presidential Candidate 'weird' is probably not a game the Left should've played, but play it they are. Not only are they getting mocked endlessly, Kamala herself is not exactly above accusations of being weird. Watch her speak in public, or this awful interview moment with Nora O'Donnell (the blank stare, the awkward laugh, the goofy expression on her face).

Here's JD Vance himself absolutely embarrassing Kamala Harris for giving her pronouns to Chris Cuomo before a town hall. 

This isn't the first time she's done that, either.

Starting a conversation with your pronouns is awkward and forced. Nothing more than virtue signaling that flies in the face of millennia of human communication and basic biological common sense.

He sure did.

But JD Vance is 'weird' or something.

It sure is.

Speaking of weird:

Has she ever had a normal conversation with another human being?

People in glass houses, stones, and all that.

Right?

Keep the hits coming.

If these people are calling you weird, you're doing something right.

They really do. If 'he's weird' is the best argument they've got, it's not working.

This is the way to play the game.

But 'JD Vance' is weird.

Or something.

