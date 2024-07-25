Then Why Lie About 'Border Czar'? Biden Says Defense of Democracy More Important Than Titles

Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

For the last several days, the Biden administration -- with a major assist from the media -- have been backpedaling hard to dissociate Kamala Harris with the disaster that is our southern border (despite tons of videos and articles giving her that title).

This is, assuredly, another lame attempt to provide coverage for the new Democratic Party nominee, who is getting her campaign off to a rocky start:

Okay, so if the title isn't important, why are the media doing all they can to make sure Harris is not associated with it?

And how can you defend democracy when you don't uphold immigration laws and enforce borders?

Also, this.

He defended it so well.

We're a republic.

The president should know this.

LOL

You'd think.

'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.
He's incapable of doing better.

Call a lid.

Don't ask him that.

It's hilarious.

Very weird flex.

And they say it with a straight face.

They really do think we're stupid.

