Then Why Lie About 'Border Czar'? Biden Says Defense of Democracy More Important Than Titles

For the last several days, the Biden administration -- with a major assist from the media -- have been backpedaling hard to dissociate Kamala Harris with the disaster that is our southern border (despite tons of videos and articles giving her that title).

This is, assuredly, another lame attempt to provide coverage for the new Democratic Party nominee, who is getting her campaign off to a rocky start:

The defense of democracy is more important than any title. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2024

Okay, so if the title isn't important, why are the media doing all they can to make sure Harris is not associated with it?

And how can you defend democracy when you don't uphold immigration laws and enforce borders?

So true. Thank you for not holding a primary so we can get the candidate of the DNC’s choosing! — Magills (@magills_) July 25, 2024

Also, this.

You defended it well but not having a primary and choosing the nominee for the voters. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2024

He defended it so well.

A Republic if you can keep it — Aaron (@AaronWesco) July 25, 2024

We're a republic.

The president should know this.

The intern is drunk again — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 25, 2024

LOL

The defense of our constitutional republic is more important than anything.



That’s what America is, a constitutional republic.



After many decades in public office Biden should know that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2024

You'd think.

You would rather quit than lose.



Do better. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 25, 2024

He's incapable of doing better.

It's nap time Mr. President, that's enough for today. — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) July 25, 2024

Call a lid.

Then why did you subvert it by getting out of the race too late for fair primaries? — Laura Burrows Haviland (@haviland96046) July 25, 2024

Don't ask him that.

It's hilarious.

*Ditches the entire Democratic primary voting process and eliminates 14 million votes*



Weird flex, but ok. https://t.co/NkLSAFIQHI — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) July 25, 2024

Very weird flex.

"President Biden" thinks the way to defend "democracy" is by r*gging primaries and selecting presidential candidates after elections. https://t.co/7YnUoUA533 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 25, 2024

And they say it with a straight face.

They undermine democracy to oust him and then Tweet this. Never underestimate how stupid they think you are. https://t.co/u01HTwxWOl — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 25, 2024

They really do think we're stupid.