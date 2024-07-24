Here's NBC News' Chuck Todd Saying Kamala Harris Was Put in Charge of the Border

Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

This editor wrote a post on Tuesday night about exactly what's going around on Wednesday — a concerted effort by Democrats and the media to divorce Vice President Kamala Harris from the title "border czar." Karine Jean-Pierre even got into with Fox News' Peter Doocy, explaining that Harris' mission was a diplomatic one — to visit the countries of Central America and discover the "root causes" of mass migration. (Maybe one of the root causes was her boss telling immigrants to "surge to the border" the moment he was inaugurated.)

As we reported earlier, the same Axios reporter who once called Harris the border czar reported Wednesday that Donald Trump and his allies were trying to tie her to the border czar title "which she never actually had." Axios covered their butts by adding an editor's note to the original story:

Editor's Note: This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a 'border czar' back in 2021.

If Harris' job was strictly diplomatic and she wasn't put in charge of the border, why is NBC News' Chuck Todd telling us on "Meet the Press" that President Joe Biden had tasked Harris with solving the immigration crisis at the border?

They're desperately trying to rewrite the narrative in real-time, and it's not working.

Was this just more mainstream media misinformation?

Here's the AP with a very misleading headline:

It's almost as though the Democrats know they have a big problem this election year with the border and are trying to get as much distance between it and Harris as they can. Why didn't Biden do anything to fix the border crisis? How did he let it become a crisis?

***

Tags: BORDER CHUCK TODD JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NBC NEWS

