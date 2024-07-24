Here's NBC News' Chuck Todd Saying Kamala Harris Was Put in Charge of the Border

This editor wrote a post on Tuesday night about exactly what's going around on Wednesday — a concerted effort by Democrats and the media to divorce Vice President Kamala Harris from the title "border czar." Karine Jean-Pierre even got into with Fox News' Peter Doocy, explaining that Harris' mission was a diplomatic one — to visit the countries of Central America and discover the "root causes" of mass migration. (Maybe one of the root causes was her boss telling immigrants to "surge to the border" the moment he was inaugurated.)

As we reported earlier, the same Axios reporter who once called Harris the border czar reported Wednesday that Donald Trump and his allies were trying to tie her to the border czar title "which she never actually had." Axios covered their butts by adding an editor's note to the original story:

Editor's Note: This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a 'border czar' back in 2021.

If Harris' job was strictly diplomatic and she wasn't put in charge of the border, why is NBC News' Chuck Todd telling us on "Meet the Press" that President Joe Biden had tasked Harris with solving the immigration crisis at the border?

"[Harris] has been tasked with...solving the immigration crisis at the border." - NBC News reports in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/IFh6d09tzc — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 24, 2024

They're desperately trying to rewrite the narrative in real-time, and it's not working.

But Axios removed it from their site so it can't be true. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) July 24, 2024

Was this just more mainstream media misinformation?

How's she doin'? — marthak (@mkpatriot1952) July 24, 2024

Hope you saved this video on a physical device (DVD). It's probably going to be scrubbed from everything else, likely including your computers. — Faye Knooz IV (@FayeKnoozIV) July 24, 2024

Here's the AP with a very misleading headline:

March 24, 2021, VP Harris was officially assigned to oversee the SW Border.

Harris didn't see any problems at the border. Did nothing ! pic.twitter.com/LjrbcsHKtE — Chief Medical Officer: #Starfleet (@patricia_kooy) July 24, 2024

The media trying to hide this, is only going to make us scream about it louder!



BORDER CZAR KAMALA HARRIS! — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) July 24, 2024

It's almost as though the Democrats know they have a big problem this election year with the border and are trying to get as much distance between it and Harris as they can. Why didn't Biden do anything to fix the border crisis? How did he let it become a crisis?

