Benjamin Netanyahu Arrives in US and There's No One There to Greet Him
Meta (Facebook) Scientist Calls X a Propaganda Machine
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update:...
George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White...
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans
Director Cheatle was an Utter Disaster Today and She Owes it to the...
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Shameless Democrats Use Secret Service Hearing...
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banni...
'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...

'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Hasn’t Spoken With Border Patrol Chief

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

To be fair, President Joe Biden didn't send Vice President Kamala Harris to the border to see what was going on. Instead, he sent her to Central America to find the "root causes" of mass migration to the United States, and she uncovered such root causes as climate change and LGBTQ oppression. What they did about those root causes isn't clear; what is clear is that people from around the world are flying into Mexico and crossing the border — they're not all from Central America and Mexico.

Advertisement

NewsNation's Ali Bradley reports that so-called border czar Harris hasn't spoken with the new Border Patrol chief, or even the old Border Patrol chief.

The same goes for retired BP Chief Raul Ortiz who disclosed back in March that he never “had one conversation” with the Border Czar during the two years he held the position under the Biden Administration.

As the border czar, talking with the chief who runs the show on the ground might be a little important?

Bradley reports:

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens says Vice President Kamala Harris has not spoken with him since he was appointed in July 2023.

President Joe Biden tapped Harris to lead his administration’s border efforts in March 2021. She made trips to some South American countries in the following months to plead with people not to make the dangerous trip to the United States, but she has not been visible in the years since as the problem ballooned.

Retired Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz told CBS in March he also never spoke with Harris during his tenure from August 2021 through June 2023.

Recommended

The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K
Advertisement

President Biden, however, did promise that the Border Patrol agents caught whipping Haitian migrants would pay.

She's been busy.

Advertisement

Biden was shamed into visiting the Border Patrol earlier this year.

There are a whole lot of Harris supporters in the replies saying she was never "border czar" — that was a made-up title by the press. Her job was to find those root causes of mass migration from Central America and then do nothing about them, and she did that two years ago, so lay off.

***

Tags: BORDER BORDER PATROL KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update: Proof of Life?
Brett T.
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Brett T.
Benjamin Netanyahu Arrives in US and There's No One There to Greet Him
Brett T.
Meta (Facebook) Scientist Calls X a Propaganda Machine
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti Gordon K
Advertisement