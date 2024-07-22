'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Hasn’t Spoken With Border Patrol Chief

To be fair, President Joe Biden didn't send Vice President Kamala Harris to the border to see what was going on. Instead, he sent her to Central America to find the "root causes" of mass migration to the United States, and she uncovered such root causes as climate change and LGBTQ oppression. What they did about those root causes isn't clear; what is clear is that people from around the world are flying into Mexico and crossing the border — they're not all from Central America and Mexico.

NewsNation's Ali Bradley reports that so-called border czar Harris hasn't spoken with the new Border Patrol chief, or even the old Border Patrol chief.

The same goes for retired BP Chief Raul Ortiz who disclosed back in March that he never “had one conversation” with the Border Czar during the two years he held the position under the Biden Administration. As the border czar, talking with the chief who runs the show on the ground might be a little important?

Bradley reports:

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens says Vice President Kamala Harris has not spoken with him since he was appointed in July 2023. President Joe Biden tapped Harris to lead his administration’s border efforts in March 2021. She made trips to some South American countries in the following months to plead with people not to make the dangerous trip to the United States, but she has not been visible in the years since as the problem ballooned. Retired Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz told CBS in March he also never spoke with Harris during his tenure from August 2021 through June 2023.

President Biden, however, did promise that the Border Patrol agents caught whipping Haitian migrants would pay.

This is the angle against Harris.



Every single day hang the border crisis on her.



Make her wear it like a medal. https://t.co/1cW9NIVlwj — RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2024

Intentional, of course — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 22, 2024

Well this isn’t shocking!! — Charles Marino (@Charles__Marino) July 22, 2024

She's been busy.

She's busy being unburdened by what has been — ConservOmatic (@ConservOmatic) July 22, 2024

Czars don’t talk to the bureaucrats. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 22, 2024

Why? The border was going exactly according to plan. There was no need to check in. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) July 22, 2024

She never did do her job. She is totally useless — ARAISING Hell (@ARaisinghell4) July 22, 2024

These irrefutable facts are only the beginning of the disqualifying disgrace that is Kamala Harris’s track record. — jdarrell208 (@jdarrell208) July 22, 2024

No one believed she was actually doing anything — Cynthia Dayton (@cynday06) July 22, 2024

Mayorkas told Kamala the border is secure and she believed it. Great leadership. — Chris White (@ChrisWhitePE) July 22, 2024

But "we've been to the border!" 😂 — Sp. lawcare (@splawcare) July 22, 2024

Biden was shamed into visiting the Border Patrol earlier this year.

There are a whole lot of Harris supporters in the replies saying she was never "border czar" — that was a made-up title by the press. Her job was to find those root causes of mass migration from Central America and then do nothing about them, and she did that two years ago, so lay off.

