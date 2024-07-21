Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala
Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development

WATCH: JD Vance Asks Now-Presumptive Presidential Candidate Kamala What the Hell She's Done As VP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:15 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

This clip of JD Vance has taken on a whole new significance since Biden has dropped out of the presidential race. The attack ads against Kamala Harris have already begun, and as she's locked up an endorsement from the Clintons (but not Obama), it appears she'll likely be the Democratic Party nominee this November.

This is a question that will come up again and again:

And if the GOP is smart, this is exactly what they'll hammer her on: her record.

Close enough.

This is just perfect.

A wide-open border, record inflation, foreing policy disasters.

She put a lot of black men and women in prison in California for low-level drug offenses. She's got that going for her.

There's always one true believer.

This post was prescient, wasn't it?

(Although this writer disagrees about Michelle Obama).

A total failure.

No, he did not.

Pity we won't get to see him debate Kamala Harris.

She does that very well. Lying so much she actually puts women's lives at risk.

It is an excellent question, and one that needs to be asked of her -- repeatedly.

Kamala Harris has a terrible record, and that's what the GOP needs to focus on in this election. BIG. TIME.

