WATCH: JD Vance Asks Now-Presumptive Presidential Candidate Kamala What the Hell She's Done As VP

This clip of JD Vance has taken on a whole new significance since Biden has dropped out of the presidential race. The attack ads against Kamala Harris have already begun, and as she's locked up an endorsement from the Clintons (but not Obama), it appears she'll likely be the Democratic Party nominee this November.

Advertisement

This is a question that will come up again and again:

JD Vance to Kamala Harris: “What the hell have you done?”pic.twitter.com/52bSEM5klr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2024

And if the GOP is smart, this is exactly what they'll hammer her on: her record.

Hey now! Kamala secured the border. Ok, she traveled to Latin America and blamed all of Joe's illegal immigration on climate change, but that's close enough. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 20, 2024

Close enough.

I am tired of people making fun of Kamala Harris. Why don't we at every moment in time, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates to the past. — bc8Sooners (@bc8Sooners) July 20, 2024

This is just perfect.

He isn't wrong! VP Harris - what have you done? — howy (@howy333) July 20, 2024

A wide-open border, record inflation, foreing policy disasters.

Kamala has done nothing — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) July 20, 2024

She put a lot of black men and women in prison in California for low-level drug offenses. She's got that going for her.

Umm.. leading the fight in protecting reproductive rights, addressing gun violence, advancing economic opportunity, delivering climate action, and fighting for the freedom to learn and teach America's full history including black history… and part of one of the most accomplished… — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) July 20, 2024

There's always one true believer.

Nothing. They won’t debate because she will be the nominee or off the ticket. Honestly leave her alone and let her get the nomination. Better her than Michelle Obama who could actually win. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) July 20, 2024

This post was prescient, wasn't it?

(Although this writer disagrees about Michelle Obama).

That’s a good and honest question. The only notable thing from @KamalaHarris for the last three and a half years is that she was named “Border Czar,” and we all know how that went. A complete f**king failure as VP. https://t.co/MvKTqlrojN — 🦅🇺🇸 (@CallMeBake) July 20, 2024

A total failure.

Great choice by President Trump on his VP pick, he did not grow up with a golden spoon. https://t.co/111Dyz32Cz — jdt@july4th (@jthackerson1) July 21, 2024

Advertisement

No, he did not.

Pity we won't get to see him debate Kamala Harris.

She lied about Trump and Vance wanting a federal ban on abortion. https://t.co/uEqqwSYN5R — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) July 20, 2024

She does that very well. Lying so much she actually puts women's lives at risk.

You gotta admit it's an excellent question. https://t.co/nZj6jv6JGw — My Info (@sanddevil76) July 20, 2024

It is an excellent question, and one that needs to be asked of her -- repeatedly.

Kamala Harris has a terrible record, and that's what the GOP needs to focus on in this election. BIG. TIME.