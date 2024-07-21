The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing Kamala (WATCH)

The Trump campaign was ready and waiting for Biden to drop out and endorse Kamala Harris. They already have their first attack ad out.

Trump’s Super PAC drops an ad that was seemingly ready to go

“Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline….Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead.”… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 21, 2024

The key is tying Kamala to all of Joe's failures. She was part of it.

Kamala helped Biden destroy America — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 21, 2024

So Kamala was secretly in charge the whole time? I thought it was Obama or the deep state. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) July 21, 2024

She was likely not in charge. She is just who the actual people in charge have now chosen to be their puppet.

Not having it ready to go would have been political malpractice — Nuge (@ThatOneNuge) July 21, 2024

It was great to see how ready they were. It bodes well for eventually beating Kamala.

Do not underestimate this campaign. https://t.co/p4YZ3awHf6 — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) July 21, 2024

This is key. Kamala will be running a history making campaign. Not only would she be the first female President, she would be the first female, person of color to be President. That is legacy making.

Boom there it is! https://t.co/DgBHh7SM2p — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 21, 2024

We love to see it!





As I posted in a previous tweet, Trump’s campaign was preparing for this possibility and more ads will be released soon. https://t.co/gEnCWcCKGx — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) July 21, 2024

Kamala was in on the coverup and the American people deserve answers. https://t.co/9LUGYcPUnr — WM (@APTeacher1754) July 21, 2024

If anyone knows about Biden's poor condition, it was her. There is loyalty to the President, of course, but the best interests of this country should have usurped that.

This will be tough to overcome — especially with the limited amount of time President Biden left her before early voting starts — but, unlike Biden, if she’s the nominee she’ll be able to bring 150% to campaigning these next few months. https://t.co/TqlXShhMUZ — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) July 21, 2024

The Dems r stupid if Harris is on the ticket https://t.co/JAjDikqrUo — Zalman Gelbman (@ZalmanGelbman) July 21, 2024

Looks like Trumps PAC was ready for Kamala to take the torch https://t.co/OVMGOv1lAk — Gabe in Hot Arizona🔥 (@schoolmaster456) July 21, 2024

It is a beautiful sight to see a competent Republican campaign.

Of course, they were ready.

They know she is a trainwreck of a candidate. https://t.co/jnbwd2uye6 — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) July 21, 2024

Now, it's important to make America aware.

Expected that they were not blindsided by this. https://t.co/IdHMFHcZWP — Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) July 21, 2024

Pretty sure varad said a few days ago there should be ads ready for Harris. There was! https://t.co/19OasZZV0B — stephen🛸 (@stevepat17) July 21, 2024

Now, it's time for the GOP to unite against Kamala and attach her to all the failures of the Biden administration.