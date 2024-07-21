The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing Kamala (WATCH)

OOOF! Oilfield Rando's 2020 DNC Video Reminds Everyone of the True Meaning of...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The Trump campaign was ready and waiting for Biden to drop out and endorse Kamala Harris. They already have their first attack ad out.

The key is tying Kamala to all of Joe's failures. She was part of it.

She was likely not in charge. She is just who the actual people in charge have now chosen to be their puppet. 

It was great to see how ready they were. It bodes well for eventually beating Kamala.

This is key. Kamala will be running a history making campaign. Not only would she be the first female President, she would be the first female, person of color to be President. That is legacy making.

We love to see it!

If anyone knows about Biden's poor condition, it was her. There is loyalty to the President, of course, but the best interests of this country should have usurped that.

It is a beautiful sight to see a competent Republican campaign. 

Now, it's important to make America aware.

Now, it's time for the GOP to unite against Kamala and attach her to all the failures of the Biden administration.

