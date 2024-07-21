The Clintons Release a Full-Throated Endorsement for their Pick of a Democratic Candidate for President

In the wake of Joe Biden's announcement, the endorsements for Kamala Harris are making big news. The Obamas chose not to endorse, but another high profile Democratic couple are all in for Harris.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

There had been some talk of a possible Hillary substitution so this statement seems to resolve those rumors.

That was fast and definitely not coordinated or prepared ahead of time.



We definitely live in a DEMOCRACY! https://t.co/tfhH9d0ZCj — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) July 21, 2024

The Clinton Crime duo are so widely despised that both of these criminals have to keep their replies shut off https://t.co/qAYNeoBJIP — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

This disaster can't get any better. https://t.co/SQ9CjVFWMt — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 21, 2024

There was not a ton of love for the Clintons in the replies.

Clinton endorses Kamala. Obama does not. Let the fight begin. https://t.co/n20jtoW6uL — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) July 21, 2024

Clearly this was pre-cooked. The question is how long ago did the machine decide this? https://t.co/J6nSvore8u — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) July 21, 2024

Funny how this doesn't get all the "he's not the President he's a former President" replies that one sees when someone mentions President Trump. https://t.co/YtMBhe0fn6 — Peter (@deGourlay) July 21, 2024

Of course! To Democrats, the only duly elected officials are the ones they put into office. If a Republican wins, there had to be cheating.

It's looking more and more clear who the Democratic presidential nominee is... https://t.co/AxsfZNjVib — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 21, 2024

It really appears that way.

To be fair, if there is a good looking woman around, Bill will always be drooling.

The ruling-class coordination is so blatant, so obvious. They create events and then pretend to react to them. It’s theater, it’s insulting, and a free people deserve better. https://t.co/mmOBFdau9m — Brooke Rollins (@BrookeLRollins) July 21, 2024

The Democratic elites always think they know better than their voters.

The Clintons endorsed Harris 45 minutes before Harris "accepted" the Biden endorsement. https://t.co/SDI39webqh — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 21, 2024

The Clinton endorsement is a desperate move to salvage the Clinton/Obama run White House by Jake Sullivan.



They all know that Harris has the best chance of maintaining the $90Mill campaign war-chest.



They’re working overtime to protect the Clinton/Obama staff in the WH now. https://t.co/wOK0QVI8yi — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) July 21, 2024

It's hard to tell since the Obamas did not follow the Clintons with an endorsement. Are they on the same page or not?

We did this whole rotating chairs of mayor here in Baltimore because “it was their turn.”



Let me tell you, it didn’t work out very well for governance.



Democracy requires competition, transparency, and accountability. https://t.co/5TPBnN2vSY — Eric Karl Hontz (@eric_hontz) July 21, 2024

This is so important. We need to see Pelosi and Schumer follow suit. https://t.co/r9CbpJn5fG — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) July 21, 2024

Only time will tell.