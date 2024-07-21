The Clintons Release a Full-Throated Endorsement for their Pick of a Democratic Candidate for President

Rosie O' Donnell Believes There Are Maybe One Hundred Days Left of a...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:50 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

In the wake of Joe Biden's announcement, the endorsements for Kamala Harris are making big news. The Obamas chose not to endorse, but another high profile Democratic couple are all in for Harris. 

There had been some talk of a possible Hillary substitution so this statement seems to resolve those rumors. 

There was not a ton of love for the Clintons in the replies.

Of course! To Democrats, the only duly elected officials are the ones they put into office. If a Republican wins, there had to be cheating.

It really appears that way.

To be fair, if there is a good looking woman around, Bill will always be drooling.

The Democratic elites always think they know better than their voters. 

It's hard to tell since the Obamas did not follow the Clintons with an endorsement. Are they on the same page or not?

Only time will tell.

