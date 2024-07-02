'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER...
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY...
Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to...
IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is...
Nancy Pelosi Denies Speaking with Biden and Wonders if his Debate Demeanor is...
POLITICO Rubs Salt in Team Biden's Wound With Piece About Biden's Aides Being...
The 'Bedwetting Brigade' Takes a Victory Lap as Several New Polls Suggest Biden...
DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose...
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab...
Huh, Isn't THAT Convenient?! Stormy Daniels' Memory Magically JOGGED as Team Biden IMPLODE...
New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden...
Tucker Carlson's 'Unusually Good Source' Spills What's Going on Behind the Scenes With...
Joe Is NOT a Good Man: However Bad You Think Biden Is, This...
Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in...

Bidenomics, Baby! Salaries Have Fallen 8.2% Over the Last Five Years

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Biden administration keeps telling the economy is great -- the best ever, Jack! -- and we're just not looking in the right places to see it.

The problem is, Americans are looking in the right places -- gas, groceries, mortgages -- while the political class has decided to ignore those very big things.

Advertisement

And here's another big of bad news for Bidenomics:

Wait. Biden himself told us wages were outpacing inflation.

Oh.

He lied? We're shocked. 

We've been reassured he's the truth-teller in this election.

Yes it is.

Isn't it grand?

She lied too!?

We're stunned.

Not.

Recommended

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They touched on it in the last debate, but the GOP needs to hammer home the fact that inflation is a regressive tax on everyone, but especially the middle- and lower-class.

Credit cards. That's how.

When you realize 'better' means 'everyone is equally poor', that slogan makes much more sense.

Totally.

Absolutely.

They keep saying that, but it doesn't make it true.

Advertisement

'Vibescession' is a new word for 'gaslighting' -- it's a term to 'describe the disconnect between how the economy is doing and how some households feel about their financial standing.'

Since the data ignore things like gas, groceries and housing (by design), the reality is different.

We believe the reality. People see their bank accounts and their bills. They know when things are not good, data be damned.

Commies hate the middle class, so their economic plans always have to destroy it.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION WAGES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER on Dishonest Politicians
Amy Curtis
Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to 'Take Trump Out' (Watch)
Sam J.
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY He is Still Sick
justmindy
DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose White Man Over Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement