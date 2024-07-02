Bidenomics, Baby! Salaries Have Fallen 8.2% Over the Last Five Years

The Biden administration keeps telling the economy is great -- the best ever, Jack! -- and we're just not looking in the right places to see it.

The problem is, Americans are looking in the right places -- gas, groceries, mortgages -- while the political class has decided to ignore those very big things.

And here's another big of bad news for Bidenomics:

Salaries have fallen by an average of 8.2% in the last five years, per Moneywise.



Despite this, house prices have risen by an average of 56% in the last 5 years. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 1, 2024

Wait. Biden himself told us wages were outpacing inflation.

97% of occupations' salaries have failed to keep up with inflation over the last five years.



Read more: https://t.co/MmEq5y93lb — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 2, 2024

Oh.

That isn't what Joe Biden is telling us. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024

He lied? We're shocked.

We've been reassured he's the truth-teller in this election.

Is this that Build Back Better we’ve heard so much about. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2024

Yes it is.

Isn't it grand?

The data that comes out seems to contradict what the Yellen has been sharing with the people.



Inflation wasn't transitory and pay raises never kept up with inflation. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 1, 2024

She lied too!?

We're stunned.

Not.

And you will never hear them talk about things like this in the debates smh — Wizard Oz (@wizardozbtc) July 1, 2024

They touched on it in the last debate, but the GOP needs to hammer home the fact that inflation is a regressive tax on everyone, but especially the middle- and lower-class.

So if salaries are down 8% and prices are up 100%



How are people paying for things — Alex Berman 👑 Galadon (@alxberman) July 1, 2024

Credit cards. That's how.

When you realize 'better' means 'everyone is equally poor', that slogan makes much more sense.

Completely and totally fine! https://t.co/b1FmL04ZHG — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 1, 2024

Totally.

Shutting down the economy in 2020 will go down as an all time dumb move. Add out of control printing and that’s how we got here https://t.co/jIvXNaJIxI — Sean (@SeanWats) July 1, 2024

Absolutely.

I was told today that everyone is making more money, everyone is well employed except for tech and real estate and everyone is flush with cash https://t.co/arVUzpWWfv — Julie Chang (@JulieChangRE) July 1, 2024

They keep saying that, but it doesn't make it true.

Damn I thought we were in a "vibecession" https://t.co/NlybtCIbr9 — why am i getting so much backlash? 😕 (@NikkiBeCoolin) July 1, 2024

'Vibescession' is a new word for 'gaslighting' -- it's a term to 'describe the disconnect between how the economy is doing and how some households feel about their financial standing.'

Since the data ignore things like gas, groceries and housing (by design), the reality is different.

We believe the reality. People see their bank accounts and their bills. They know when things are not good, data be damned.

Bidenomics is complete dog sht.



The middle class, by design, is slowly evaporating right in front of our eyes. Dems want the uber-wealthy and the lower class peasants begging them for food; that's it. https://t.co/M8RkokLuqW — Nick (@nbbb2385) July 1, 2024

Commies hate the middle class, so their economic plans always have to destroy it.