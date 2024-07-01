Brian Stelter Floats Proposal for Presidential Fitness Test Unlike the One Biden Just Failed

Before last Thursday's debate between Biden and Trump, the media narrative was that videos showing Biden being feeble were part of a "cheap fakes" campaign and that behind the scenes the president remains sharp as a tack.

Then the debate happened, and all that BS went out the window.

The new shtick is that, sure, Biden isn't articulate but at least he tells the truth:

In a debate between a confident liar and an incoherent truth-teller, the liar wins every time. pic.twitter.com/qbBHsgLkvh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2024

The CNN contributor says Trump's a "confident liar" and Biden's an "incoherent truth-teller."

Meanwhile, also on CNN:

And CNN's segment was far from a comprehensive list of all the lies Biden told that night.

Dems and media are now desperate to make a presidential debate they can't try to wave away as being a "cheap fake," so now Stelter's wondering what should be the next "Presidential Fitness Test":

Right before the debate, I joked with a top TV exec that the networks should offer to televise a Presidential Fitness Test this fall. Now I'm thinking it should be a serious proposal. Golf? pic.twitter.com/Vytw6UotZp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2024

We just saw a presidential fitness test, and Biden failed badly. But there is a second debate scheduled in September and the Biden campaign will likely yet again get to set all the rules, so maybe they could tell ABC News it has to be at a golf course.

I'm thinking now would be a good time for the media to prove they're not a complete dumpster fire



That's clearly not going to happen https://t.co/GeRzBwE0H3 pic.twitter.com/Us4LZZzEI3 — kj martin - Sarcastic and snarky (@martin_kj) June 30, 2024

Our political press remains fundamentally, intentionally broken. https://t.co/rAR8BfuczW — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) June 30, 2024

Every day a new low is reached.