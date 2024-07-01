Brian Stelter Floats Proposal for Presidential Fitness Test Unlike the One Biden Just Failed

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
Doug P.  |  10:10 AM on July 01, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Before last Thursday's debate between Biden and Trump, the media narrative was that videos showing Biden being feeble were part of a "cheap fakes" campaign and that behind the scenes the president remains sharp as a tack.

Then the debate happened, and all that BS went out the window. 

The new shtick is that, sure, Biden isn't articulate but at least he tells the truth:

The CNN contributor says Trump's a "confident liar" and Biden's an "incoherent truth-teller."

Meanwhile, also on CNN:

And CNN's segment was far from a comprehensive list of all the lies Biden told that night.

Dems and media are now desperate to make a presidential debate they can't try to wave away as being a "cheap fake," so now Stelter's wondering what should be the next "Presidential Fitness Test":

We just saw a presidential fitness test, and Biden failed badly. But there is a second debate scheduled in September and the Biden campaign will likely yet again get to set all the rules, so maybe they could tell ABC News it has to be at a golf course. 

Every day a new low is reached. 

