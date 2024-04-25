Biden Economic Adviser Says Economy Is 'Solid As Ever' (If You Don't Count All the Bad Stuff)

Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on April 25, 2024
Screen shot

As we told you earlier, U.S. economic growth slowed significantly in the first quarter of 2024, but you could probably already sense that. 

Just about the only predictable things about the economy these days is that the news will probably get worse and the Biden White House will ramp up the gaslighting to historic levels. That's exactly what Biden's economic adviser Jared Bernstein did today, and he took the Paul Krugman approach of "things are great if you don't count the bad stuff": 

The White House's strategy on the economy continues to be "hope everybody's pretty stupid."

"Things are going great if you don't need to pay rent, buy gas or eat."

And even the lipstick they're using smells like BS.

