Biden Economic Adviser Says Economy Is 'Solid As Ever' (If You Don't Count All the Bad Stuff)

As we told you earlier, U.S. economic growth slowed significantly in the first quarter of 2024, but you could probably already sense that.

Just about the only predictable things about the economy these days is that the news will probably get worse and the Biden White House will ramp up the gaslighting to historic levels. That's exactly what Biden's economic adviser Jared Bernstein did today, and he took the Paul Krugman approach of "things are great if you don't count the bad stuff":

WH Chief Economic Gaslighter @econjared46: "You take out some of those more volatile components [from the GDP report] and ... year-over-year, GDP is up 3 percent ... Add in the very strong job market ... and I think you understand the underlying economy is solid as ever.” pic.twitter.com/7jecfPKVpB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 25, 2024

The White House's strategy on the economy continues to be "hope everybody's pretty stupid."

"Take out all of the bad things and it looks pretty good" — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) April 25, 2024

"Things are going great if you don't need to pay rent, buy gas or eat."

It’s like trying to put lipstick on a pig.



It’s still a pig. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 25, 2024

And even the lipstick they're using smells like BS.