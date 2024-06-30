HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement
Pro-Abort Doc Puts Women's Lives at Risk, Says Trump Will Ban Cancer Care for Women of Child-Bearing Age

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on June 30, 2024
Meme

We've seen some awful lies from the pro-abortion crowd in the wake of the Dobbs decision -- lies that actually put women's lives at risk.

Like the one about being denied care for miscarriages, repeated by the Vice President herself, or the one from Gavin Newsom that said red states would stop women at the border and make them take a pregnancy test.



These pearl-clutching scenarios are demonstrably false, but they also reveal the Democrats' thinking, and it's pure projection. They are willing to do vile, oppressive things in the name of their politics, so -- surely -- their opponents would, right?

This thread from Doctor Jen Gunter is another such gem of projection, and it puts women's lives at risk:

Lies.

Trump has already said he doesn't want a national abortion ban and will protect IVF. As for contraception, the only ones trying to block it are the Democrats and Planned Parenthood, who routinely come out against over-the-counter contraception.

The Left has screamed for years the Right will ban birth control and yet, it hasn't happened. Not in red states. Not when the GOP holds the White House and Congress. And it never will.

Remember, they were so desperate to smear Romney in 2012, they said he was going to ban tampons, too.

Lies.

The thread continues, and this is the most outrageous claim of them all:



Pure, 100% fear mongering.

There is no world in which Trump -- or any Republican -- would deny women of reproductive age care for pelvic pain, bleeding, or cancer care.

Yet this doctor -- and we use that term loosely, believe us -- is out here saying this.

Even the article she links to contradicts her lies. The women were given cancer treatment, but had to get abortions outside of Ohio first.

They were not denied cancer care.

Shame on Dr. Jen for misleading women this way.

Sure, Jan.

Tell us you know nothing about the Constitution without telling us you know nothing about the Constitution.

Exactly.



It's all lies. And it's all they've got.

False, false, false.

Pretty much sums it up.

It's a states-rights thing now.

Seems just as plausible.

RBG herself said it was bad law.

Orange Man Bad, that's what.

And that's the big problem here.

By the way -- in her bio, Dr. Jen says she lives in San Francisco, CA. So is she saying Newsom and the California Democrats won't protect abortion?



Cause we're pretty sure she's wrong on that, too.

And that's how it should've been this entire time.

Also, it's amazing watching the Left -- who made it very clear they wanted to mandate vaccines for women (so much for 'my body my choice') and deny health care to the unvaccinated -- now say Trump is the one who will enact their draconian policies.

It's all lies, and projection. Don't fall for it, ladies.



