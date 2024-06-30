Pro-Abort Doc Puts Women's Lives at Risk, Says Trump Will Ban Cancer Care for Women of Child-Bearing Age

We've seen some awful lies from the pro-abortion crowd in the wake of the Dobbs decision -- lies that actually put women's lives at risk.

Like the one about being denied care for miscarriages, repeated by the Vice President herself, or the one from Gavin Newsom that said red states would stop women at the border and make them take a pregnancy test.

These pearl-clutching scenarios are demonstrably false, but they also reveal the Democrats' thinking, and it's pure projection. They are willing to do vile, oppressive things in the name of their politics, so -- surely -- their opponents would, right?

This thread from Doctor Jen Gunter is another such gem of projection, and it puts women's lives at risk:

This is what you need to know. If Trump is elected, you will lose:

Abortion

Contraception

IVF — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 28, 2024

Lies.

Trump has already said he doesn't want a national abortion ban and will protect IVF. As for contraception, the only ones trying to block it are the Democrats and Planned Parenthood, who routinely come out against over-the-counter contraception.

The Left has screamed for years the Right will ban birth control and yet, it hasn't happened. Not in red states. Not when the GOP holds the White House and Congress. And it never will.

Remember, they were so desperate to smear Romney in 2012, they said he was going to ban tampons, too.

Lies.

The thread continues, and this is the most outrageous claim of them all:

You will also lose many therapies for heavy bleeding and pelvic pain.

You will not get cancer care if you have ovaries and are of reproductive age. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 28, 2024

Pure, 100% fear mongering.

There is no world in which Trump -- or any Republican -- would deny women of reproductive age care for pelvic pain, bleeding, or cancer care.

Yet this doctor -- and we use that term loosely, believe us -- is out here saying this.

Abortion bans can prevent you from getting chemotherapy because you are a baby-making machine, not a human with human rights https://t.co/p0qyt0h1uf — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 28, 2024

Even the article she links to contradicts her lies. The women were given cancer treatment, but had to get abortions outside of Ohio first.

They were not denied cancer care.

Shame on Dr. Jen for misleading women this way.

And ultimately the right to vote - that's the end game. Female votes go through male head of household. — Carol Johnson (@CleoEverest) June 28, 2024

Sure, Jan.

Tell us you know nothing about the Constitution without telling us you know nothing about the Constitution.

This is a lie. One of Trump's biggest hurdles to become the R nominee in 2016 was that fact that he is ambivalent on abortion. He's never held strong feelings one way or the other; in fact, if anything, he is pro-choice. Now abortion law rests with the states where it belongs. — monkeema (@monkeema) June 29, 2024

Exactly.

It's all lies. And it's all they've got.

Fact Check: False. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) June 28, 2024

False, false, false.

No, that was actually one of the first questions, those issues are state issues now and have nothing to do with the Presidency, Trump is done with the whole subject — Shycollie (@shycollie) June 28, 2024

Pretty much sums it up.

It's a states-rights thing now.

I could as honestly say that if Biden is elected, all of our prepubescent daughters will become sex workers and involuntary organ donors. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 29, 2024

Seems just as plausible.

It was a deeply flawed law and he actually said it's up to the states and voters to decide. How many supermajorities did democrats waste not heeding RBG's forecasting of this moment? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) June 28, 2024

RBG herself said it was bad law.

If these issues are left to the states, what does Trump have to do with it? — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) June 29, 2024

Orange Man Bad, that's what.

None of these will be lost.

But Jen will lose money. 🤡@DrJenGunter https://t.co/oQiRSI0Nbj — Shamar (@Shamar_Ezer) June 29, 2024

And that's the big problem here.

By the way -- in her bio, Dr. Jen says she lives in San Francisco, CA. So is she saying Newsom and the California Democrats won't protect abortion?

Cause we're pretty sure she's wrong on that, too.

Jennifer is about as informed and intelligent as a lawn flamingo.

Returning abortion rights to the states means that we don’t ever have to worry about what any president thinks about abortion. They have absolutely zero power. https://t.co/8VFL9eEY3G — Jodi (@APLMom) June 29, 2024

And that's how it should've been this entire time.

Also, it's amazing watching the Left -- who made it very clear they wanted to mandate vaccines for women (so much for 'my body my choice') and deny health care to the unvaccinated -- now say Trump is the one who will enact their draconian policies.

It's all lies, and projection. Don't fall for it, ladies.