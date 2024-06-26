EPIC Troll: Thomas Massie Dunks on Jamaal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman Following Primary Loss

Yesterday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his primary to George Latimer, and X rejoiced.

Rep. Thomas Massie wasted no time absolutely trolling Bowman, and we are completely here for it:

I’m going to miss our informal chitchats in the hallways.pic.twitter.com/3ZRKzkwIdo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 26, 2024

EL-OH-EL

We told you about that exchange back in October.

He seems like a super nice and stable guy… I can’t believe he lost — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2024

Totally nice and stable.

And very rational, good listener.#sassywithmassie — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 26, 2024

Oof.

😂😂😂😂😂 thank goodness he’s gone. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 26, 2024

Thank goodness. Pity AOC won her primary.

I can't believe that brilliant performance him and Ocasio- Cortez put on the other day didn't put him over the top.



Total head scratcher. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) June 26, 2024

Total mystery, right?

But who is gonna do the fire drills now? 🤔 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) June 26, 2024

Hahahahahahaha.

They'll find a suitable replacement.

The newest CNN talking head — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 26, 2024

Maybe he can title his show 'The Alarming' or something.

Two candidates opposed by AIPAC.



If you squint, you can see a slight difference between each candidate’s behavior and election outcomes. — Max (@MaxNordau) June 26, 2024

Just a slight difference.

Buh-bye.

The merciless dunking on Jamaal Bowman is splendid.



I am sorry for your loss, @RepThomasMassie. https://t.co/bv2BWQB8a8 — Peter Doran (@PeterBDoran) June 26, 2024

We're never leaving X; you guys crack us up.

Hold your nose and listen to this entire clip, and then bask in the joy that this insufferable POS just got fired. https://t.co/vcQlrYi765 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 26, 2024

All of this.

This guy’s rejection by the people of his own NY district may just be the best news to wake up to this Wednesday morning. People are getting fed up with the bad behavior from their representatives. https://t.co/aqi7voQk0r — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) June 26, 2024

It really was a great night.