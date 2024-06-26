EPIC Troll: Thomas Massie Dunks on Jamaal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman Following Primary Loss

Yesterday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his primary to George Latimer, and X rejoiced.
Rep. Thomas Massie wasted no time absolutely trolling Bowman, and we are completely here for it:
I’m going to miss our informal chitchats in the hallways.pic.twitter.com/3ZRKzkwIdo— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 26, 2024
EL-OH-EL
We told you about that exchange back in October.
He seems like a super nice and stable guy… I can’t believe he lost— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2024
Totally nice and stable.
And very rational, good listener.#sassywithmassie— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 26, 2024
Oof.
😂😂😂😂😂 thank goodness he’s gone.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 26, 2024
Thank goodness. Pity AOC won her primary.
I can't believe that brilliant performance him and Ocasio- Cortez put on the other day didn't put him over the top.— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) June 26, 2024
Total head scratcher.
Total mystery, right?
But who is gonna do the fire drills now? 🤔— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) June 26, 2024
Hahahahahahaha.
They'll find a suitable replacement.
The newest CNN talking head— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 26, 2024
Maybe he can title his show 'The Alarming' or something.
Two candidates opposed by AIPAC.— Max (@MaxNordau) June 26, 2024
If you squint, you can see a slight difference between each candidate’s behavior and election outcomes.
Just a slight difference.
Bye Felicia. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/BmP7sjIu0y— MajToure999 (@MajToure999) June 26, 2024
Buh-bye.
The merciless dunking on Jamaal Bowman is splendid.— Peter Doran (@PeterBDoran) June 26, 2024
I am sorry for your loss, @RepThomasMassie. https://t.co/bv2BWQB8a8
We're never leaving X; you guys crack us up.
Hold your nose and listen to this entire clip, and then bask in the joy that this insufferable POS just got fired. https://t.co/vcQlrYi765— GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 26, 2024
All of this.
This guy’s rejection by the people of his own NY district may just be the best news to wake up to this Wednesday morning. People are getting fed up with the bad behavior from their representatives. https://t.co/aqi7voQk0r— 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) June 26, 2024
It really was a great night.
