EPIC Troll: Thomas Massie Dunks on Jamaal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman Following Primary Loss

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on June 26, 2024
Meme

Yesterday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his primary to George Latimer, and X rejoiced.

Rep. Thomas Massie wasted no time absolutely trolling Bowman, and we are completely here for it:

EL-OH-EL

We told you about that exchange back in October.

Totally nice and stable.

Oof.

Thank goodness. Pity AOC won her primary.

Total mystery, right?

Hahahahahahaha.

They'll find a suitable replacement.

Maybe he can title his show 'The Alarming' or something.

