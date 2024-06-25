No One Is Above the Law: Two Federal Courts Rule Against Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme

The Biden administration has made it very clear: they will ignore the rulings of courts to pass student loan 'forgiveness' -- which is just a nice way of saying making lower- and middle-income Americans pay off the debt of wealthy Democratic Party staffers.

So now that two more courts -- with Obama-appointed judges -- have ruled against it, will Biden follow the law?

We doubt it.

Monday was terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan. 2 different federal courts ruled against it (for good reason). Both decisions were by Obama-appointed judges, which bodes ill for plan's chances on appeal: https://t.co/ArL9X7dZyb — Ilya Somin (@IlyaSomin) June 25, 2024

More from Reason:

President Biden's new large-scale student loan forgiveness plan had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. That's because two separate federal district courts ruled against its legality, in lawsuits brought by different coalitions of GOP-led states. Moreover, both of the judges who issued the rulings were Democratic Barack Obama appointees. That makes it hard to argue the decisions were a result of ideological or partisan bias, and is a very bad sign for the Administration's chances of prevailing on appeal. The new loan forgiveness plan—known as the SAVE Plan—which would discharge at least $156 billion in federally backed student loan debt, is a successor to the one the Supreme Court invalidated Biden v. Nebraska, last year, on the grounds that the Administration's actions were not authorized by Congress (that plan would have discharged some $430 billion in student debt).

Can't wait to hear the reason the administration will undermine these courts.

That those district court judges were appointed by Obama doesn't necessarily mean they are libs, or even Dems.



That said, based on the SJC hearings, it seems Judge Ross (EDMO) was a McCaskill (D-MO) choice, while Judge Crabtree (DKS) was a Moran (R-KS) choice. pic.twitter.com/i2KaGmgCo1 — Ira 'Greybeard Homer' Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@KDbyProxy) June 25, 2024

Regardless, this is the right ruling.

In modern times, presidents almost never appoint judges who aren’t ideologically aligned, at least to large extent. — Ilya Somin (@IlyaSomin) June 25, 2024

Also a fair point.

Especially Obama appointees.

What are we to conclude at this point? Biden cancels debt, courts (both SCOTUS and Obama lower court judges) say sorry, POTUS can’t do that.



And around and around we go. — JackalopeATX (@scotthar_tx) June 25, 2024

It's the world's worst carousel.

Total shame.

Maybe @SenWarren should have led the way on a bill to address student loan forgiveness instead of tweeting lies about how Biden could do it “with the stroke of a pen” every damned 5 minutes.



That would have been a good idea. https://t.co/Cx2oR0JaLI — Biden/Harris Stan 🇮🇱💛⚖️✡️🍩 (@BlueWave2020NY) June 25, 2024

Biden is doing this 'with the stroke of a pen' because it's a non-starter in Congress, and rightly so.

Also a good time to remind you that Biden was one of the senators who pushed to block discharging student loan debt in bankruptcy.

I hope they come for you, @BeeKamens, you slob https://t.co/hK66klUHWe — amish1979 (@amish1979) June 25, 2024

We told you about Ben Kamens here.

Breaking: Lawless authoritarian president gets smacked down for second time by federal courtshttps://t.co/HBIwQqgRsj — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) June 25, 2024

Norms and decency. Respecting democracy.

All those are things Biden campaigned on. Instead, we get him routinely undermining the rule of law and the courts.