Ben Kamens Doubles Down on His Student Loan Forgiveness, Says He's HAPPY Government 'Canceled' It

We're honestly surprised the original post we told you about yesterday is still up, frankly. Ben Kamens, the comms director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur, bragged yesterday that Biden had forgiven his $8,000 student loan debt and that 'elections matter' (which is an admission this is a vote-buying scheme, but we digress).

Advertisement

Given that Rep. Kaptur was critical of student loan forgiveness -- precisely because it benefits people like Kamens (his job has an average salary of $96,000 a year plus a pension) -- we thought maybe he'd delete it out of embarrassment or shame.

Guess not. Instead, he's doubled down and says he's happy government 'canceled' his loans.

My job was paying it down for me ahead of schedule, but I’m happy to let the government cancel it instead of paying it off $400 a month and letting interest accrue. — Ben Kamens (@BeeKamens) June 19, 2024

They didn't 'cancel' anything, though. The just made sure some plumber in Kansas pays it back instead.

You know there is no such thing as canceling debt right? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 20, 2024

Apparently he does not.

They didn’t cancel your debt - we are all just paying for it instead of just you. — Ray Arsenault (@RayFroZn) June 19, 2024

And he still thanks Biden and the government.

Again, you’ve had these loans since 2010. You make decent money. Why am I and every other taxpayer responsible for them? You should be embarrassed. Your ratio is embarrassing in itself. — Be Still and Know (@KimPrather1) June 19, 2024

We're responsible for them because reasons.

14 years and you couldn’t pay off $8,250? — Rideshare L’s (@UberBlacked) June 19, 2024

Nope.

It’s not the government. It’s us. We paid your debt. After we paid ours. — Miki Mullor (@MikiMullor) June 19, 2024

And just wait until they move on to mortgage debt, credit card debt, and car loans.

Because that's coming -- mortgage debt is $12.44 trillion; student loan debt is $1.77 trillion. You cannot argue the importance of forgiving student loan debt and then draw the line at mortgages. It's logically inconsistent.

Wheee.

Can you pay off my truck payment now that you have extra money? I mean it’s only fair since I paid for your college. — Brandon T (@Brannannnnn) June 19, 2024

Not gonna happen.

"My job was paying it down for me ahead of schedule". What does that even mean? 🤡 — Hank (@HankfromOregon) June 20, 2024

We're not sure if he means it was his job or his employer was paying it down. Either way, 14 years and they couldn't pay off $8,000 in debt? That's a failure any way you look at it.

Your job was to pay it off because you owed the money. Not wait for the government to bail you out. — Still here (@illtaktical) June 19, 2024

Yet here we are.

Also -- if you do the math, $400 a month is $4800 a year. Even with insane interest rates, $400 a month for 14 years is $67,200.

He could've easily paid this off.

I want my home and auto loans forgiven too. Yes I know I signed a contract to pay it myself but then again so did these students — Brian Johnson (@Bkjohn24Johnson) June 20, 2024

This is coming up next. Mark our words.

If he's complaining about $400 a month in student loan payments, How's he managing that mortgage payment?

It really is something, isn't it?

This s**tbag is a government staffer.



He gets paychecks from taxpayers and has now forced taxpayers to pay off his debts too. https://t.co/qKxFEXIdBc — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

And he's bragging about it.

So we are paying it off when it’s not even being paid by him to begin with? Another DC freeloader. https://t.co/UC84MTOV4F — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 19, 2024

Yep.

*my job was paying it down for me* AND getting forgiveness is absolutely bonkers.



You took out this debt, aren’t paying your debt, your employer is paying it your debt, and you still get forgiveness. SMH. https://t.co/ntlcmeLyW0 — Kevin (@TweetsWithWorm) June 20, 2024

There is no better encapsulation of our current political climate than this: my debts are not my responsibility. They're everyone else's, and I'm proud of that.

This gentleman is a communications staffer but appears to have not considered how bad it sounds to say he “let” taxpayers (making a fraction of what he makes) pay off his student debt for him. https://t.co/lU1jKU2zbL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 20, 2024

As we said -- we're surprised he hasn't deleted all of this. Especially since he's in communications and this looks so very bad for him and the Biden administration.