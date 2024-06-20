Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old...
RIP: Actor Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' Dead at 88
Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or...
Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From...
Here's a New Batch of Swing State Numbers That the Biden Camp Won't...
Wait ... WHAT?! Did Fauci MEAN to Give Away Biden's 'Quid Pro Quo'...
Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally...
Carol Roth Explains to the Misled How Biden's 'Student Loan Forgiveness' Costs the...
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion...
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem...
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of...
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy...
First Day of Summer Brings With It Media Shifting Into Climate Change Propaganda...
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART...

Ben Kamens Doubles Down on His Student Loan Forgiveness, Says He's HAPPY Government 'Canceled' It

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 20, 2024
Various

We're honestly surprised the original post we told you about yesterday is still up, frankly. Ben Kamens, the comms director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur, bragged yesterday that Biden had forgiven his $8,000 student loan debt and that 'elections matter' (which is an admission this is a vote-buying scheme, but we digress).

Advertisement

Given that Rep. Kaptur was critical of student loan forgiveness -- precisely because it benefits people like Kamens (his job has an average salary of $96,000 a year plus a pension) -- we thought maybe he'd delete it out of embarrassment or shame.

Guess not. Instead, he's doubled down and says he's happy government 'canceled' his loans.

They didn't 'cancel' anything, though. The just made sure some plumber in Kansas pays it back instead.

Apparently he does not.

And he still thanks Biden and the government.

We're responsible for them because reasons.

Nope.

And just wait until they move on to mortgage debt, credit card debt, and car loans.

Because that's coming -- mortgage debt is $12.44 trillion; student loan debt is $1.77 trillion. You cannot argue the importance of forgiving student loan debt and then draw the line at mortgages. It's logically inconsistent.

Recommended

Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wheee.

Not gonna happen.

We're not sure if he means it was his job or his employer was paying it down. Either way, 14 years and they couldn't pay off $8,000 in debt? That's a failure any way you look at it.

Yet here we are.

Also -- if you do the math, $400 a month is $4800 a year. Even with insane interest rates, $400 a month for 14 years is $67,200.

He could've easily paid this off.

This is coming up next. Mark our words.

If he's complaining about $400 a month in student loan payments, How's he managing that mortgage payment?

It really is something, isn't it?

Advertisement

And he's bragging about it.

Yep.

There is no better encapsulation of our current political climate than this: my debts are not my responsibility. They're everyone else's, and I'm proud of that.

As we said -- we're surprised he hasn't deleted all of this. Especially since he's in communications and this looks so very bad for him and the Biden administration.

Tags: STUDENT DEBT STUDENT LOANS STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old to Own the Cons (Watch)
Sam J.
Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From Our Pals in the Media
Sam J.
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
RIP: Actor Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' Dead at 88
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement